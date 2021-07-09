Fashion
7 wedding guest dress styles for 2021 ceremonies – WWD
The wedding season is back and more important than ever, with designers noting that they are “doubling up” their clientele for the wave of events and weddings in 2021 – the reversal of pandemic hiatus ceremonies.
In 2021, weddings range from large traditional ceremonies to getaways, destination events or more intimate gatherings; no matter the style, everyone demands a dress code for their wedding guests. Here, WWD is collecting wedding guest dresses for seven types of ceremonies in 2021.
1. Cocktail
Short and sweet! Common dress code for a myriad of wedding ceremony styles, cocktail dress strikes a balance between formal and casual, often with a playful appeal. We especially like Prada’s strapless nylon logo number, Ganni’s metallic dress or Cult Gaia’s feathered shaker.
Prada’s logo strapless nylon-gabardine mini dress
Ganni’s gathered metallic jacquard mini dress
Cult Gaia Ansel Dress
2. The beach wedding
Beach weddings inherently dictate a more casual wedding guest look. Light and airy dresses of any length not only attract while celebrating in a warmer location, but bright colors and playful prints work well with tropical landscapes.
Christopher Esber’s Deconstructed Knit Maxi Dress
Charo Ruiz lace-trimmed printed cotton-blend voile maxi dress Camille Guipur
Staud’s Corsica Dress in Wild Orchid Tomato
3. Black tie wedding
Rule number one in a black tie ceremony? A look all in length. Depending on the location, the styles of evening wear can vary from old Hollywood glamor and sleek briefs to more voluminous prom dresses. Here, the looks of Jonathan Simkhai, Alaïa and Gucci make the perfect maxi.
Clémentine ruched-satin halterneck maxi dress by Jonathan Simkhai
Alaia wrap-effect stretch-knit halterneck dress
Pink Layered Silk Georgette Dress by Gucci
4. Flower garden ceremony
Regardless of the size of the wedding, a garden party setting welcomes feminine, flirty and, of course, floral-adorned attire like these dresses from Brock Collection, Markarian and Tory Burch.
Brock Collection Samanta off-the-shoulder floral-taffeta maxi dress
Markarian’s Ashton Sage Smocked Floral Brocade Dress
Handkerchief patchwork dress by Tory Burch
5. Civil ceremony
The civil ceremony, aka the courthouse wedding, is the perfect place for a more polished look, like a bespoke midi dress from Sergio Hudson or Bottega Veneta, or a sleek, bespoke jumpsuit from Galvan.
Sergio Hudson’s Signature Belted Crepe Dress
Bottega Veneta Square-neck satin midi dress
Galvan’s Wide Leg Corset Jumpsuit
6. Ceremonies on the farm and in the countryside
A rustic ceremony on the farm or in the country is the perfect opportunity to pair cowgirl boots with a “cottage-core” or bohemian (or, as some call it, “Colorado Casual”) dress. LoveShackFancy, Khaite and Sleeper all offer a refined touch to country chic.
LoveShackFancy Kalani Maxi Dress
Felicia dress by Khaite
Brigitte Sleeper’s linen midi dress
7. Micro-marriages
Due to the pandemic, micro-marriages are on the rise. Whether celebrating in the months following a Zoom ceremony or attending a backyard party, the perfect looks provide a more laid-back and laid-back feel for the intimate setting. Here, day dresses from contemporary New York brands Cara Cara, Sea New York and Matteau (also designed in Sydney, Australia).
Darby dress by Cara Cara
Sea New York Varsha Dress
Matteau floral organic cotton ruffled maxi dress
