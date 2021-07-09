7 wedding guest dress styles for 2021 ceremonies – WWD

Connect with us

The wedding season is back and more important than ever, with designers noting that they are “doubling up” their clientele for the wave of events and weddings in 2021 – the reversal of pandemic hiatus ceremonies.

In 2021, weddings range from large traditional ceremonies to getaways, destination events or more intimate gatherings; no matter the style, everyone demands a dress code for their wedding guests. Here, WWD is collecting wedding guest dresses for seven types of ceremonies in 2021.

1. Cocktail

Short and sweet! Common dress code for a myriad of wedding ceremony styles, cocktail dress strikes a balance between formal and casual, often with a playful appeal. We especially like Prada’s strapless nylon logo number, Ganni’s metallic dress or Cult Gaia’s feathered shaker.

Prada’s logo strapless nylon-gabardine mini dress

Wedding guest dresses trend 2021: Prada

Prada Logo Nylon Gabardine Bustier Mini Dress
Prada / Moda Operandi

Ganni’s gathered metallic jacquard mini dress

Ganni dress at Net a Porter

Ganni’s gathered metallic jacquard mini dress
YOOX Net-a-Porter Group

Cult Gaia Ansel Dress

Cult Gaia Ansel Tahoe Dress

Cult Gaia’s Ansel dress
Aaron Feaver

2. The beach wedding

Beach weddings inherently dictate a more casual wedding guest look. Light and airy dresses of any length not only attract while celebrating in a warmer location, but bright colors and playful prints work well with tropical landscapes.

Christopher Esber’s Deconstructed Knit Maxi Dress

Wedding guest dress trend 2021: Christopher Esber

Christopher Esber’s deconstructed mesh long dress
Christopher Esber / Moda Operandi

Charo Ruiz lace-trimmed printed cotton-blend voile maxi dress Camille Guipur

Charo Ruiz Net a Porter Dress

Long dress in printed cotton-blend voile and guipure lace Camille de Charo Ruiz
YOOX Net-a-Porter Group

Staud’s Corsica Dress in Wild Orchid Tomato

Wedding guest dresses trend 2021: Staud

Staud’s Corsica dress in Tomato Wild Orchid
Staud

3. Black tie wedding

Rule number one in a black tie ceremony? A look all in length. Depending on the location, the styles of evening wear can vary from old Hollywood glamor and sleek briefs to more voluminous prom dresses. Here, the looks of Jonathan Simkhai, Alaïa and Gucci make the perfect maxi.

Clémentine ruched-satin halterneck maxi dress by Jonathan Simkhai

Wedding guest dresses trend 2021: Jonathan Simkhai

Jonathan Simkhai’s long clementine gathered satin backless dress
Jonathan Simkhai / Moda Operandi

Alaia wrap-effect stretch-knit halterneck dress

Alaia dress at Net a Porter

Alaïa’s open back wrap-effect dress in stretch-knit stretch-knit
YOOX Net-a-Porter Group

Pink Layered Silk Georgette Dress by Gucci

Gucci’s pink layered silk-georgette evening dress
Gucci / Matchmode

4. Flower garden ceremony

Regardless of the size of the wedding, a garden party setting welcomes feminine, flirty and, of course, floral-adorned attire like these dresses from Brock Collection, Markarian and Tory Burch.

Brock Collection Samanta off-the-shoulder floral-taffeta maxi dress

Wedding guest dresses trend 2021

Brock Collection Samanta off-the-shoulder floral-taffeta maxi dress
Brock / Moda Operandi Collection

Markarian’s Ashton Sage Smocked Floral Brocade Dress

Wedding guest dresses trend 2021: Markarian

Markarian’s Ashton Sage Floral Brocade Smock Dress
Markarian

Handkerchief patchwork dress by Tory Burch

Tory Burch 2021 dress

Tory Burch’s patchwork handkerchief dress
Drew vickers

5. Civil ceremony

The civil ceremony, aka the courthouse wedding, is the perfect place for a more polished look, like a bespoke midi dress from Sergio Hudson or Bottega Veneta, or a sleek, bespoke jumpsuit from Galvan.

Sergio Hudson’s Signature Belted Crepe Dress

Sergio Hudson’s signature belted crepe dress
Sergio Hudson / Moda Operandi

Bottega Veneta Square-neck satin midi dress

Bottega Veneta’s square-neck satin midi dress
Bottega Veneta / Modsens

Galvan’s Wide Leg Corset Jumpsuit

Wedding Guest Dress Trend 2021: Galvan

Galvan’s Wide Leg Corset Jumpsuit
Galvan

6. Ceremonies on the farm and in the countryside

A rustic ceremony on the farm or in the country is the perfect opportunity to pair cowgirl boots with a “cottage-core” or bohemian (or, as some call it, “Colorado Casual”) dress. LoveShackFancy, Khaite and Sleeper all offer a refined touch to country chic.

LoveShackFancy Kalani Maxi Dress

Wedding Guest Dress Trend 2021: LoveShackFancy

LoveShackFancy Kalani Maxi Dress
LoveShackFantasy

Felicia dress by Khaite

Felicia dress by Khaite

The Felicia dress by Khaite
Khaity

Brigitte Sleeper’s linen midi dress

Wedding Guest Dress Trend 2021: Sleeper

Brigitte Sleeper’s linen midi dress
Sleeper / Moda Operandi

7. Micro-marriages

Due to the pandemic, micro-marriages are on the rise. Whether celebrating in the months following a Zoom ceremony or attending a backyard party, the perfect looks provide a more laid-back and laid-back feel for the intimate setting. Here, day dresses from contemporary New York brands Cara Cara, Sea New York and Matteau (also designed in Sydney, Australia).

Darby dress by Cara Cara

Wedding guest dresses trend 2021: Cara Cara

Cara Cara’s Darby dress
How? ‘Or’ What

Sea New York Varsha Dress

Wedding guest dresses trend 2021: Sea New York

The Varsha dress by Sea New York
New York Sea

Matteau floral organic cotton ruffled maxi dress

Wedding guest dress trend 2021: Matteau

Long floral organic cotton dress Matteau
Matteau / Moda Operandi

