Inside the London College of Fashion Graduates Interactive Showcase – WWD
LONDON – As COVID-19 restrictions continue to be lifted, the London College of Fashion graduates display returns to a physical format in the basement of Victoria House in central London from July 8-9.
This edition is its largest showcase to date, showcasing for the first time work by BA and MA level students from all routes.
Roni Brown, principal of the London College of Fashion, said the school wanted to ‘defy convention’ during this difficult time, and the showcase is “one of the most ambitious, intimate and immersive experiences we have ever created for. our graduates and gives a real insight into what it’s like to study at London College of Fashion.
While viewers can physically experience the show, everything displayed exists digitally.
“Due to the pandemic, we were working under tight parameters and knew we couldn’t rely on more traditional formats – with physical work on display or on the catwalk – so digital presentation became a critical part of launching. class of 2021. We also wanted to make sure this was the most accessible and inclusive show we’ve ever put on, ”she said.
At the entrance, a series of interactive installations presents a selection of works from the school of media and communication students.
One can control and browse the works of emerging photographers, stylists and creative directors on the big screen by scanning a QR code. Themes explored by this year’s cohort include activism, change, and radical visions for the future.
Brown is proud of her students for navigating new complexities and adjusting to the new reality so quickly.
“Instead of building sets for studio shoots, our creative direction students used digital animation. They challenge our discipline to rethink industry standards and this will have a positive impact in terms of sustainability and our ability to move the industry forward.
“The explosion of digital production has also allowed us to change the way we show in physical form. Student projects are presented in a series of interactive installations that prototype future forms of engagement and invite audiences to shape their own work experience. It has worked incredibly well for visitors coming to the space in person, but also for those who interact with work online, ”she said.
The fashion design part of the showcase is divided into two rooms, the smaller one featuring eight small screens. They intend to mirror the online experience of the storefront, Sphere, which was created as an alternative to the podium. Students’ projects can be explored through photos, videos and interviews. The next room features a 20-minute fashion show projected onto a giant curved white wall.
“People were amazed at the level of detail you can see on the massive 10 foot digital screens. In many ways, it’s akin to being backstage at a show or backstage at a photoshoot. You can see the craftsmanship and the little details that are easily missing in a fleeting moment on the podium, ”added Brown.
The showcase also brings the launch of Voices of the Fashion Business School and features a series of industry conferences that address hot industry topics like COVID-19 recovery, rethinking business models in line with the Sustainable Development Goals. and the climate crisis.
Brown said his vision for the school’s future is to create “dynamic and spaces, which invite the industry to take a closer look at our world-leading talents and invest in the next generation.”
“We share the optimism of our graduates for the future and believe in their creative ability to help our economies recover from this deadly pandemic. They help fashion move forward and shape lives and we have every confidence in their ability to be successful, ”she added.
