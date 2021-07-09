Dorothy’s iconic dress has been there “all along” at Catholic University

WASHINGTON (CNS) – Turns out there really isn’t a place like home for a prized piece of movie memorabilia that arrived at the Drama Department at the Catholic University of America there. about 50 years ago.

Decades ago disappeared, the college’s longtime possession of the blue gingham dress worn by Judy Garland as Dorothy in “The Wizard of Oz” presented itself without much Hollywood fanfare this summer in a trash bag. white stashed high up in an office in the theater department.

The rediscovery of something that had almost seemed legendary in the drama department – save for photos and descriptions of people who remembered seeing it – echoes a theme from the classic 1939 film.

Dorothy promises to never seek her heart’s desire “no further than my own backyard” after probably taking to heart the wizard’s advice that everything she sought “was here with you from the start”.

In early June, in anticipation of the start of renovations to the university’s Hartke Theater, a faculty member in the department sorting through the objects noticed a white trash bag above the faculty’s letter slots. Inside was a green box the size of a shoe whose contents needed no explanation for Matt Ripa.

Ripa, a lecturer and operations coordinator in the university’s drama department, took a peek inside and seeing the faded blue squares and the distressed yellowing blouse of the classic movie dress he began. to laugh hysterically.

For the past seven years since he started working at the school where he graduated from graduate school, his personal mission has been to find this dress. It was given to Dominican father Gilbert Hartke – founder of the drama department and namesake of his theater – in 1972, two years before his retirement.

There are photos of the priest holding the robe and showing it to faculty members, but after his death in 1986, no one knew what happened to the iconic costume.

Ripa had searched for him in the archives and storage cupboards in the theater and had essentially given up on finding him, so his unexpected appearance was a pretty good surprise. He and a coworker took gloves, lifted the dress and took pictures, then called the college archives department with the news, “We have Judy Garland’s dress!”

The movie history piece, one of six original dresses believed to exist, was a gift from Mercedes McCambridge, an actress and friend of Garland, who was artist-in-residence at the university in 1972-73.

McCambridge won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in “All the King’s Men” in 1949 and was nominated for the same award for the 1956 film “Giant”, but she is perhaps even better known for being the voice of the demon child in “The Exorcist” in 1973, although Warner Brothers did not give him credit for the role.

A 1973 article in the campus newspaper, The Tower, stated that she donated Garland’s dress to be “a source of hope, strength and courage” for the students.

The writer pointed out that, to a small extent, it also responded to Garland’s expressed regret about not going to college and her questions whether “everything could have been different” if she had. “Judy’s fantasy has come true. A real part of her got to college, ”the article says.

While no one knows how McCambridge came to own the dress, it doesn’t seem unusual that she gave it to Father Hartke. Maria Mazzenga, curator of the university’s American Catholic History Collections, noted the priest’s flair for the unique, saying he also owned an Indian silk jacket, a 6-foot-long aviator’s scarf and a Russian fur hat.

“People gave him clothes because they knew he would like them,” she said.

The priest, playwright, and director who established the university’s drama department in 1937, was also instrumental in Washington’s theatrical efforts and civil rights advocacy. He was friends with US Presidents from Harry Truman to Ronald Reagan and was one of two priests called to stay with President John F. Kennedy’s body at the White House before his funeral.

This renewed bond with Father Hartke through the famous dress is what appeals to Ripa the most.

He admits he’s not a huge “Wizard of Oz” fan, so he hasn’t exaggerated his connection to the iconic film. Instead, what he likes is the way the dress reminds him of the history of the drama department.

Speaking to Catholic News Service on July 7 right next to the famous dress – now safely stored in a temperature and humidity controlled environment – he said he appreciated all comments from Catholic University alumni on social media about the famous find after initially posting.

“It reminds you: you’re at a special club and Father Hartke was the coolest,” he said.

Ripa is pretty sure the dress has appeared now because a retired drama department professor discovered it while performing a pandemic cleanup and triage. A note stuck to the bag read, “I found this in my office. “

Once the dress was in the careful – and gloved – hands of the university’s archives department, the work of verifying its authenticity began.

Mazzenga reached out to cultural memorabilia experts at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, which features several “Oz” items – including her famous pair of Dorothy’s ruby ​​red slippers – on display. Museum officials who came to campus measured the dress and examined it meticulously.

They are not allowed to authenticate items like this, Mazzenga said, but they could say for sure that this dress, like the other five in existence, had the same verifiable characteristics: a secret pocket, Judy’s name written to hand in a similar script on a label and tears in the fine material of the blouse.

For now, the school’s archivists are planning for the long-term preservation of the dress, which they say is too valuable to display. They also answer questions from the rather large and very curious “Wizard of Oz” fan base.

One person who appreciates the school’s find and its long-standing connection to the dress is Steph Twomey, a 2015 Catholic University graduate who has been playing Dorothy since 2017 at the “Land of Oz” theme park in Asheville, Carolina. North.

“This. Is. CRAZY!” she commented on an Instagram post about the discovery of the university’s archives service.

