MereU Fashion Brand Launches With First Summer Capsule Collection | national news





ANGELS, July 9, 2021 / PRNewswire / – As people start to venture out again, the revolutionary new fashion brand MereU has launched with its first summer 2021 capsule collection. The brand is focused on designing simple yet elegant pieces that can be mixed, mixed, and matched. matched and combined with various accessories to create dozens of different looks. The company focuses on sourcing only environmentally friendly materials like natural linen and recycled fabrics. All parts are designed in Angels and manufactured in small series in Europe. This collection seeks to achieve an elegant seasonal wardrobe while maintaining incredible comfort all with a set of minimalist and laconic pieces. “One of the things about the Summer 2021 capsule is that you can make it easier to change your outfit throughout the day. Start the morning with a swimsuit and dress and go to the beach or for a picnic, then choose a midi slip dress for lunch with friends. Later cover your shoulders with a jacket and go back to the office, ”said MereU designer and founder Palina Leibinskaya. lips a little brighter and you are ready for a night on the town. All of our items are perfectly matched and mixed, choose the ones you like, color match multiple times and just add accessories and scent. “ MereU’s initial offering includes two versatile lines, a linen clothing collection and a swimwear collection. Linen products use only 100% natural fabrics and feature colorless and natural pastel shades of beige, milk, gray-blue and black. The swimsuit is made from a two-layer material that gently conforms to the shape and creates a graceful and tasteful silhouette. The swimsuits are designed to be fade resistant and opaque, and are available in seven matte colors, including classic options in black, white, and nude. As with all MereU collections, the pieces can be combined to create the perfect look. MereU’s summer capsule is available online directly from the MereU store (http://mereu.store) or Flying solo (http://flyingsolo.nyc) At New York. The collection includes a limited number of pieces that were created to be worn together or swapped with each other to create a variety of looks with just a few items. About MereU MereU is a fashion line launched in 2021 to provide people with stylish capsule pieces that are timeless, comfortable, high quality and high fashion. The brand is the brainchild of Palina Leibinskaya who moved to Angels in 2017 and dreamed of creating a brand that would allow women to easily mix and match pieces to create the perfect outfit, while maintaining the highest quality and eco-friendly standards. In accordance with the brand’s philosophy, MereU selects only high quality fabrics, the best in its category. The clothes are made with great attention to tailoring and design. For more information, please visit www.mereu.store. Contact: Palina Leibinskaya MereU Inc 714-391-2375 [email protected] Related links: www.mereu.store. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fashion-brand-mereu-launched-with-first-summer-capsule-collection-301328516.html SOURCE MereU Inc

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kpvi.com/news/national_news/fashion-brand-mereu-launched-with-first-summer-capsule-collection/article_279d6bc6-10f8-5a11-9da0-392d5551e8ec.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos