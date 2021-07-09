Connect with us

Motor City Brewing Works Fashion Avenue location ready to open

A long-standing name in Detroit craft beer will enter a new chapter next week on Livernois fashion avenue.

The new Motor City Brewing Works location will open on Tuesday after a private groundbreaking ceremony with Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday at 19350 Livernois in Detroit. The original has been located at 470 W. Canfield in Midtown since the 1990s.

The microbrewery is known for its popular Ghettoblaster beer, as well as its seasonal beers, wine, craft sodas, and brick oven pizzas. Livernois’ new location also offers beer and pizza, as well as burgers and sandwiches, and beer-friendly snacks like cold cuts, brick oven chili, dips and nachos.

“West Canfield is a small brasserie with an afterthought kitchen, a bit off the road … this place (on Livernois) is more restaurant oriented with a brasserie in the background,” said owner John Linardos. Most of the beer sold on Livernois will come from the Canfield location, as the new location is a “nano-brewery” with a one-barrel system.

