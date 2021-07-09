Board of Education discusses emergency planning and dress code – Americus Times-Recorder

At the regular meeting of the Sumter County Board of Education (BOE) on July 8, 2021, concern was expressed that the system was fully prepared to take the necessary steps to open the Sumter County High School. Superintendent Torrance Choates and President of the Property Vincent Kearse met with both the architect and builder of the school. Kearse has expressed concerns about the completion of the building. According to Kearse, the construction company is struggling to get finishing materials delivered and finding labor. Kearse suggests that a contingency plan be put in place if the unmet variables turn out to be taking longer than expected. The project architect is more careful in his judgment of completion than the builder. Parrish, the construction company, appears to be more confident in completion and intends to be completed by August 3rd. In addition to the interior of the building, there are concerns about the sod and irrigation being completed. The punching lists for the classrooms are done, the rest of the building is the worry. Parrish is working 7 days a week to achieve the goal. Concerns were subsequently expressed about the removal of professionals from Sumter County Schools (SCS) from their duties for other schools. Choates has made it clear that the wardens will serve the appropriate schools, but the maintenance department is assigned to the entire system. There will be a requested meeting between building representatives and SCS representatives on Wednesday 7/14. Further updates and clarifications on the condition of the building are awaited. The furniture should arrive this next Monday for the classrooms. The furniture is set up by the seller and should take a week. However, Ignite is clearly behind high school. The status of the certificate of occupancy raises some concerns. In review, Jim Reed indicates his understanding of high school wings to complete. Barnes says he also believes the dining room is finished. The wings of the school house the classrooms. As the situation unfolded, Carolyn Hamilton kept verbalizing her desire for a contingency plan. Barnes, Choates, Reed and Kearse were actively addressing some of the ideas for a contingency and Barnes assured him that a contingency plan was the wish of the board. Choates will formalize the plan. Choates also ensures that the SCS Board of Directors is on time for the move in regards to the packaging of the current property. Choates says, we’re going to use whatever is at our disposal to make it happen.

All BOE members were present at the meeting, however, Hamilton, Sylvia Roland and Patricia Harris were in attendance virtually. After a longer-than-normal conversation about adopting the agenda and accepting the consent agenda, the meeting moved on to other business. The BOE has approved fundraising and school use for the Sumter County Fire Department. Financial reports, payment of contributions, offers from the nutrition department as well as their salary scale have been approved. Finally, Reed reports that a mileage rate will be put to a vote next month. There will be a reduction in the mileage rate, this is the third reduction in four years. Hamilton has expressed some concern about it, and Reed has reported more details to be clarified. He again said the vote would take place next month and went on to explain the current value of a mill and how that makes a reduction possible. As chairman of the staff committee, Hamilton presented that an executive session will be required at the end of the meeting. Policy committee chair Bivins presented the changes to the nutrition manual for approval which was given. Questions were asked to Bivins regarding the dress code. Hamilton said a vote could be taken because it was not on the agenda. The BOE made it clear where it was on the night’s agenda. Mr. Knighton then took over to present the changes. Being present at the meeting of educators who made suggestions, Kearse explained what he witnessed. According to Kearse, educators reviewed and voted on several items that ultimately compiled the list of recommendations given to the BOE. Policy Chair Bivins says she is not aware of the policy presented because she has not received the revised policy. It is important to note that the BOE has already voted on 21-22 manuals that include the dress code. The changes would require a realignment of the manuals. The BOE had a lot of questions and Barnes says I had no idea we were going to attack it this way. He said the changes were broader than expected. Hamilton called it misalignment and reminded the board that the dress code should be limited to addressing issues that would hinder student education. Reed disagreed on his point. He reminded the Board of Directors of SCS’s mission to prepare students for college and careers. He said going ahead and dressing appropriately for the workforce is something to consider. Reed said: There is proper attire, and they can go ahead and start learning that. Barnes reports having an issue with the policy change from their Monday discussion to what was presented to them at the meeting, particularly when the BOE approved 21-22 handbooks reflecting the old policy. Hamilton says she feels the policy was out of date and the changes reflected what needed to happen for the dress code to work in accordance with today’s laws and regulations relating to student rights. Barnes then asked if he heard Hamilton say that staff had sought legal advice suggesting the dress code change. Hamilton said the policy needs to be updated. Barnes again brought up the manuals and the dress code had to be the same. Kearse says he sees the vote as a change in the dress code, not an intrinsic change to the entire manual. Barnes responded, respectfully, Mr. Kearse, it’s more than a few changes. Kearse went on to highlight the authority behind educators making decisions because they are most versed in day-to-day work with children. Bivins again expressed his idea to drop the point. Several of the items the members interpreted to be changed included permission for face jewelry such as eyebrow and nose rings, no sash, and no hair on the face, which would include bangs. Barnes and Choates argued that staff had the discretion to say, it’s wrong, but Barnes wanted educators to have the power to enforce a specific dress code and that it shouldn’t be left wide open. Choates says: We have to be very careful not to remove the backbone of the code of conduct. Barnes ultimately followed Bivins’ suggestion and decided to present the changes for further discussion in August, despite school starting in August as well.

Ownership had nothing to do with it, but it was clarified that the scorecards approved last month are actually $ 11,000 per piece and not $ 22,000 per board.

In another action, the BOE approved the Helping Hands Ending Hunger program. Due to the inability to find English teachers, a request was made to contract out the position in which two teachers not employed by SCS would use virtual technology with SCS support staff in the classroom. The contracts would last one year. Kimothy Hadley reports that Doughtery and Lee counties use this type of teacher and have good reports on the experience. Bivins objected, Reed abstained, and the others approved the request. An interactive projector and screen have been requested for the primary school. It was adopted unanimously. Six hundred Chrome Books, not exceeding $ 186,000, were requested for funding from CARES due to a total loss on some distributed for the 20-21 school year. Reed reports not understanding how 600 Chrome Books were destroyed in a year and questioned the accountability measures in place for the destruction. It was impossible to determine how many Chrome Books were lost / destroyed. Choates reports that accountability measures imposed on students and parents were limited due to their funding through federal funds. However, depending on the damage, the student’s parent / guardian agreed to pay up to $ 300 to replace the Chrome Book. The BOE asked for information to determine where Chrome Books were going and why the purchases were continuing. Bivins expressed his view that parents should get their funds back for destroyed property if CARES funds paid for the replacement. Choates and Barnes explained why this would not be appropriate. Reed opposed the motion to buy 600 Chrome Books and the others approved the request. In addition, 70 additional carts for Chrome Books were requested for storage and loading. The purchase was approved unanimously. Georgia Power has contracted SCS for their services. Reed explained the contract; however, the address of the property is incorrect on the contract. Additionally, Parrish is currently paying the electricity bill and SCS is expected to bear the cost of the electricity if construction takes longer than expected. A motion was filed and then revised to consider a legal review and a correct address of the contract. The motion failed 3-3 with Harris abstaining. The gentlemen voted in favor, and the ladies opposed the motion. Finally, the BOE entered an executive session for staff reasons. Back in open court, the staff committee recommended 4 dismissals, 15 transfers, 27 new jobs, 1 law on family medical leave and 1 long-standing substitute. All recommendations were approved.

The BOE retreat will take place on July 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. The grand opening of the Sumter County High School will take place on August 5 at 10:30 a.m. The open house will take place on August 5; younger schools will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and middle and high schools from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Convocation is August 6 at 9 a.m. at Sumter County High School Gymnasium. The next working session of the BOE will be on August 9 at 6 p.m. and the regular meeting will be on August 12 at 7 p.m. Both meetings can be viewed on the Sumter County Schools Facebook page, as can the previous monthly BOE meetings.