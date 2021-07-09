‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Fashion Breakdown Versus Original Series – WWD





The highly anticipated “Gossip Girl” reboot is finally here, and with it comes a new line of coveted fashion looks. As the show’s original costume designer and stylist Eric Daman returned to curate the over 200 costumes featured in the reboot, the new show takes a look at a younger, diverse, and street-style inspired fashion lineup. than its predecessor. Like the original series, the reboot of “Gossip Girl” has already marked the spirits with its outfits, the characters wearing trendy pieces from Balenciaga, Fendi, JW Anderson and Louis Vuitton. The reboot’s fashion has some similarities to the original, namely the characters’ private school uniforms that have long been a feature of the series. Characters like Audrey (played by Emily Alyn Lind), Luna (played by Zión Moreno) and Monet (played by Savannah Smith) took advantage of the original series’ preppy aesthetic for their school uniforms by styling the looks with coins. like the iconic Burberry plaid, trendy traditional designer bags and lavish brooches. The series’ main character, Julien Calloway (played by Jordan Alexander), however, gave his school uniform a touch of urban flair, pairing the look with pieces like the JW Anderson leather shoulder bag, knee high boots. in crocodile skin and chunky sneakers. It’s already clear from the first episode of the reboot that fashion will play just as important a role in the series as the original series. The episode included a Christopher John Rogers fashion show – who also had a small appearance – where Calloway, a social media influencer, closed the show by wearing a black and white dress from the designer’s spring 2021 collection. Fashion designer cameos were not uncommon in the original series, with figures including Tory Burch, Cynthia Rowley as well as other fashion industry figures like Rachel Zoe, Hamish Bowles and Karlie Kloss making appearances. during the six seasons of the show. The original “Gossip Girl” series was one of the most popular and trending television shows of the late 2000s and early 2010s, with up-and-coming actresses Leighton Meester and Blake Lively quickly becoming icons of style for their characters. , Blair Waldorf and Serena van der Woodsen, style. With nine episodes remaining from the reboot’s first season, more high fashion moments – and cameos – are to be expected. READ MORE HERE: A look back at the iconic fashion of the original “Gossip Girl” series 15 new TV shows, movies and documentaries to watch in July 2021 The best fashion moments from ‘Sex and the City’

