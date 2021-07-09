Fashion
Amanda Hearst Fashion House aims to make sustainable fashion accessible
Growing up as the heir to the Hearst magazine publishing company, Amanda Hearst is no stranger to the fashion world. And after a life adjacent to the fashion industry, in 2015 she combined her industry knowledge with her passion for the environment and co-founded a sustainable shopping website. Fashion House.
The article continues under advertisement
Hearst tells Green business that she created Maison de Mode to fight the stigma that sustainable and ethical fashion can’t be so luxurious. Now, six years later, the activist, businesswoman and heir to publishing company Hearst is thrilled that sustainable fashion is becoming more mainstream – and she is also using her platform to make it. more accessible.
Not to mention, Hearst is a lifelong animal lover and environmentalist, and she has founded and worked with several charities to prove it. More recently, in 2018, Hearst founded WELL-BEING, a non-profit organization that educates the public on the link between the climate crisis, animal welfare and environmental justice. The organization is currently working on a campaign to restore mangrove forests along the hard-hit coastal areas of Puerto Rico and the British Virgin Islands.
The article continues under advertisement
To find out more about Maison de Mode, WELL-BEINGS and Amanda Hearst’s personal journey of sustainable life, Green business recently met her via email as part of our Green Routine series.
The article continues under advertisement
GREEN MATTERS: When did you become an environmentalist?
AMANDA HEARST: I don’t think there was a watershed moment when I said, “Yes, I’m going to be an environmentalist now!” But, even as a little girl, I have always enjoyed spending time alone in nature. And my mom raised us with lots and lots of rescue animals. So, I guess my love for animals and the environment has always been there, and then when I became an “adult” I started to integrate those interests organically into my professional life.
GM: Why do you care about the protection of the planet and the animals?
AH: Protecting the environment means protecting wildlife, protecting people. Everything is interconnected. So, with WELL / BEINGS and Maison de Mode, I always try to highlight how everyone and everything is interdependent. For example, the beef industry accounts for around 80 percent of Amazon deforestation. And the demand for livestock is driven by our consumption of red meat and the purchase of leather. And if we lose the Amazons, we will lose one of the biggest carbon sinks in the world.
The article continues under advertisement
So if we eat less red meat and buy less leather, that Is have an impact on the environment, the people and animals that depend on it. Everything is interconnected and we as individuals can make a difference.
The article continues under advertisement
GM: What’s the biggest misconception about sustainable living you’ve come across?
AH: Whether it’s all or nothing. It is impossible to live 100% sustainably and without impact on the environment. So, really “living sustainably” is about making small changes in your day-to-day life. Maybe eat less red meat, recycle more, and stop fast fashion shopping. All the little changes end up making a huge difference.
The article continues under advertisement
GM: What’s one thing you really love about the sustainable fashion movement right now?
AH: May the movement finally arrive! I started writing about ethical fashion in 2010, and there wasn’t a lot of momentum back then. But now, literally, all brands are incorporating sustainability practices into their businesses. It’s very inspiring!
GM: What inspired you to co-found Maison de Mode? What are you most proud of in the company?
AH: My partner Hassan Pierre and I created Maison de Mode with the aim of proving to consumers that “ethical fashion” was luxurious and beautiful. We wanted to undermine the stigma that existed at the time – that sustainable fashion wasn’t chic, flattering, or beautiful. Today we still have the same mission, but as consumers’ interest in sustainability has grown exponentially, our mission has now grown to make ethical fashion accessible as well.
“Green routine“is a series of Green business which invites the notables of the environmental space to share the efforts they make to live more sustainably.
Sources
2/ https://www.greenmatters.com/p/amanda-hearst-green-routine
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]