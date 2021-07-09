Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice and more – WWD





As professional sports returned, so did all of its prominent spectators. Two years after the last Wimbledon, fans and celebrities alike were eager to see some of their favorite tennis players compete against each other again. Regulars such as Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Beatrice of the British Royal Family, as well as new faces like Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson, have made appearances throughout the two-week tournament. Princess Beatrice was seated in the Royal Box at Wimbledon with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The couple are expecting their first child together and will celebrate their first wedding anniversary later this month. Other royals like Mike and Zara Tindall, the Queen’s eldest granddaughter, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, wife of Prince Edward, the Queen and the late Prince Philip’s youngest child, also attended matches. Middleton, however, had to reduce her attendance after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. According to a statement from Kensington Palace released earlier this week, the Duchess has not shown symptoms but is following government guidelines and is self-isolating at home. Meanwhile, other British A-listers included Sienna Miller, Eddie Redmayne, Hugh Grant, Lewis Capaldi, Olly Murs and Benedict Cumberbatch. Romeo Beckham, the son of David and Victoria Beckham, sat with his girlfriend Mia Regan in the Evian VIP suite, while his father later attended the tournament after watching England win over Denmark in Euro Cup semi-final earlier this week. Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers also showed the face with his new girlfriend Maya Jama. Dynevor, known for her role as Daphne Bridgerton in Netflix’s “Bridgerton”, and Davidson made their first public appearance together as a couple. Tennis legend Billie Jean King, known as one of the greatest female tennis players of all time, also made an appearance. Throughout his career, King won 10 Wimbledon Grand Slam singles titles. Last year Wimbledon was canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first time the famous tennis tournament had been canceled since WWII. Click the gallery above to see some of the big celebrity moments at Wimbledon this year. READ MORE HERE: Wimbledon moments that took social media by storm A look at the enduring influence of tennis on fashion Prince George helps England to victory at Wembley Stadium

