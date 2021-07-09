The market for men’s jewelry is growing, but how big will it be? – JCK





Before COVID-19, it looked like men’s jewelry could finally find a way to become bona fide thing. Jake Gyllenhaal was running around NYC in flashy gold chain. Harry styles was doing pearls chic (the Jonas Brothers also jumped on the pearl moving train). Gucci Mane wore a double strand of diamonds at the 2020 Grammy Awards. And the big gold rings were suddenly everywhere, and not just on Johnny Depp. Would the red carpet wave, coupled with growing consumer demand for fashion that erases traditional gender lines, help men’s jewelry to become a viable consumer category beyond watches and wedding rings? In the absence of large-scale events during the pandemic, the category’s momentum has slowed. But now that the economy has reopened and our collective desire to be aggressive outside in the world (spend, spend, spend!) has been established, men’s jewelry is once again on the verge of an uptrend. A recent report on the condition of watches and jewelry written by Fashion business and McKinsey & Co. said that although men’s jewelry sales represent only 510% of the global market and wedding rings continue to account for the majority of sales, male consumers represent “an opportunity for brands to gain share. in a relatively uncrowded market. driven by an increasingly gender-neutral aesthetic and prominent celebrity influencers, especially in Asia. “ Many leading brands have anticipated the growth and launched men’s and genderless collections to capture future spending. Kendra scott debuted his very first collection for men, Scott Bros. by Kendra Scott last month and Graziela launched a men’s series in May. David Yurman added a line for men last year, as did designer Jacquie Aiche, who said JCKs Brittany Siminitz, “Whether it’s a single gold chain or a stack of gemstone bead bracelets, I’ve found that more and more men are opening up to trying new layers.” Contemporary jewelry brand Misho launched their very first collection for men, featuring classic chains, pearl bracelets, pearl and zodiac necklaces and signet rings, just yesterday. And retailers have been directly confronted with the demand. Sean Dunn, co-owner of JR Dunn Jewelers in Lighthouse Point, Fla., Said, “We are definitely seeing an increase in high end. Obviously the watches are off the charts, but we also sell one-of-a-kind men’s rings created by our award-winning designer Robert Pelliccia with unique shapes and colorful center stones. The link chains were also quite strong. He adds, “I think there is a lot of room for growth in men’s fine jewelry, you just have to find the right inventory or time to manufacture in-house. Men’s jewelry is part of our mission this year when we go to [Las Vegas] shows.” Debbie Fox, owner of Fox Fine Jewelry in Ventura, Calif., Recently increased her inventory of men’s jewelrymostly chain and leather bracelets and necklaces, ”she says. And although the category is still only a small part of the store’s activity, she notes, “This is the start of a cultural shift in men dressing themselves up. They have choices beyond the traditional “masculine” looks. This choice is essential. At the end of COVID-19, the national atmosphere could be summed up in one word: YOLO, Internet shortcut for “you only live once”. For men, women, and non-binary individuals, now is a great time to get rid of the archaic rules, put on a new gold chain or signet ring, and get out there. Above: A campaign image of Misho for his new collection of men’s jewelry (photo courtesy of Misho) To pursue Emili Water bird on Instagram:@emilivesilind Follow JCK on Instagram: @jckmagazine Follow JCK on Twitter: @jckmagazine Follow JCK on Facebook: @jckmagazine



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jckonline.com/editorial-article/market-for-mens-jewelry-growing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos