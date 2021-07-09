The best fashion of the Cannes Film Festival 2021





The Cannes film festival is back after being canceled in 2020 for the first time since the start of WWII. Famous for its movies, beauty and glamorous red carpet, Cannes is always a destination for the best cinema and fashion the world has to offer. And this year, the red carpet did not disappoint. What to wear after a year at home? The stars got creative with custom looks, vintage and red carpet sneakers (well, only festival jury chairman Spike Lee could get away with the latter). Jodie Foster wore a bespoke Givenchy dress embellished in cream by Matthew M. Williams, Bella Hadid looked stunning in 2002 Jean Paul Gaultier Couture, and Carla Bruni wowed the carpet in Celine by Hedi Slimane. Here are our favorites from the 2021 Cannes Film Festival red carpet.

1 from 23 Carla Bruni in Céline by Hedi Slimane. 2 from 23 Charlotte Gainsbourg in Saint Laurent, with her mother Jane Birkin. 3 from 23 Spike Lee in Louis Vuitton by Virgil Abloh and personalized Jordans. 4 from 23 Bella Hadid in a vintage 2002 Jean Paul Gaultier Couture dress and Dior makeup. 5 from 23 Bong Joon-ho attends the festival. 6 from 23 Jessica Chastain in Dior Couture. 7 from 23 Jodie Turner-Smith in Gucci. 8 from 23 Helen Mirren in Dolce & Gabbana. 9 from 23 Jodie Foster in Givenchy. ten from 23 Maggie Gyllenhaal in Céline. 11 from 23 Kat Graham in an Etro dress and Pomellato jewelry. 13 from 23 Leïla Bekhti in Givenchy. 14 from 23 Candace Swanepoel in Etro jumpsuit and Pomellato jewelry. 15 from 23 Mélanie Thierry in Dior and Boucheron jewelry. 17 from 23 Elisa Sednaoui in an Alberta Ferretti dress and Casadei heels. 18 from 23 Camélia Jordana in Valentino and Boucheron jewelry. 19 from 23 Diane Kruger and Giorgio Armani Privé. 20 from 23 Leonie Hanne in a bold green tulle dress and Pomellato jewelry. 22 from 23 Marion Cotillard and Angèle van Laeken in Chanel. 23 from 23 Frédérique Bel in Yanina Couture.







