Fashion
Garden moments: Dress up a wall or fence
Posted:
Update:
Nationally recognized gardening expert Melinda Myers helps everyday gardeners succeed and feel comfortable in the garden with her. Melinda garden moment television segments. Melinda shares tips that hold the key to successful gardening, learned from her over 30 years of horticultural experience. New Melindas Garden Moment web tips will be added throughout the growing season, so be sure to check out the timely seasonal tips to help you succeed in your gardens!
Watch Videos of the moment Melindas garden online.
Dress up a wall or fence
Dress up walls and fences with planters, garden art and recycled elements.
Old bed springs provide unique support for some morning glory, adding some greenery to this brick wall. While these vines provide shade and a screen for a chicken coop.
A section of an old picket fence creates the perfect backdrop for this display, diverting your attention from the chain link fence to garden art.
The walls of these hangars have been given a facelift. The old window frame and shutters create an inviting space to sit while this shed front decor makes for an attractive spot. storage space.
This large antique planter is the perfect size, framing the windows and that outdoor space. The tolerant shade begonias, coleus, vine thread, coral bells, and perennial geraniums create a complementary combination.
$ 5 Garage Sale Treasure Finds New Home Among ferns and astilbes.
A little more information: Put the artist in your work life to create a masterpiece on a section of your fence or the wall of a shed. It could create a visual extension of your garden or serve as a focal point that reflects your personality.
Visit www.melindamyers.com for more gardening tips, videos and more.
About Melinda Myers
Gardening expert, TV / radio host, author and columnist Melinda Myers has over 30 years of horticultural experience and is a columnist and editor for Birds & Flowers magazine. She has written over 20 gardening books, including I can’t miss the little gardening space and the Midwestern Gardeners Handbook. It welcomes the national union Melinda garden moment segments that broadcast on 135 TV and radio channels all over the United States Myers is also the host of the recent The Great Lessons How to Grow Anything DVD Series. Melinda writes a regular column for Gardening Wisconsin and Chicagoland Gardening magazines. She also writes the bimonthly Questions from gardeners newspaper column. Melinda hosted The Plant Doctor radio program for over 20 years as well as seven seasons of Great Lakes Gardener at PBS. Melinda has a Masters in Horticulture, is a Certified Arborist and has been a Full Horticultural Instructor. She is a recipient of American Horticultural Society BY Morrison Communication Award and was inducted into the GWA Hall of Fame: The Association of Garden Communicators. Myers website, www.MelindaMyers.com, offers gardening videos, podcasts, monthly gardening checklists and more.
Sources
2/ https://www.yourerie.com/on-our-air/melindas-garden-moment/garden-moments-dress-up-a-wall-or-fence/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]