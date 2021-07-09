A new installation inside the wardrobe plays the fashion – WWD

As so many businesses continue to seek experiential opportunities for consumers, the “Inside the Wardrobe” facility that just opened in Washington, DC, could be inspiring.

Set in a 20,000 square foot space, the installation includes 20 interactive vignettes that showcase the fun and tactile nature of fishing in your closet. Created by event company Design Foundry, the paid experience is meant to be a fashion house where visitors walk through interactive vignettes that amplify the power of dressing. Thinking about what to wear after confinement is a recurring thought for consumers, designers and the brands that dress them. Another sign of the times is the location of the facility: a vacant DSW store in Georgetown Park.

The whimsical, Instagram-friendly setup is expected to be open until Labor Day. The plan is to allow 20 people every 15 minutes to have the experience without crowds. The power of patterns, the origins of textiles and the importance of sustainability are some of the topics visitors will discover.

Design Foundry CEO and Creative Director Annie Senatore explained how the project came to fruition this spring. “We have done things but it’s a bit slow. We were looking for a project that could a, inspire us and b, which would allow my staff and other people to have work when there was not a lot of work, ”she said. .

Before embarking on events, she obtained a degree in fashion marketing and worked in fashion in Paris for designer Daniel Hechter and later in London for a public relations company that worked with European lines. such as Karl Lagerfeld. But it was not his past that inspired “Into the Wardrobe”. It was an article in an issue of The New Yorker “with a cartoon of a baby sitting in a chair with a pair of sweatpants outside of his closet sort of saying, ‘Hello, old friend. It’s been a while, ”Senatore said. “At the time, we were all sitting on the verge of coming back. I started to think about what it was going to be after a year and a half of going back to the office, going out in person, taking off your sweatpants and putting on real clothes.

The goal is “for people to leave feeling inspired by the colors, prints and designs, and knowing that fashion is pretty much what they want it to be.” You don’t have to follow any rules or guidelines if you don’t want to, ”Senatore said.

Having been “a demon” at drawing, cutting and designing paper dolls as a child, she recognized how paper dolls fell “into the annals of history at this point”. Despite this, they have been reinvented in life-size forms. There is also a Barbie doll track in the facility. Knowing that during a pandemic, no one wants to try on clothes or put on a hat that others have worn due to germ issues, the creative team developed other ways for visitors to try on new looks. Paper doll outfits, for example, are on plastic shapes that are wiped down after each person holds them against them. “But they can change their appearance in front of a camera in a very fast and COVID-19 compatible way. Same goes with hats and ties and everything.

The creation of “Inside the Wardrobe” was completed in such a short time that Senatore did not contact any fashion brand. While all things experiential is a quest for many fashion companies, Design Foundry’s motivation for the installation was not primarily to attract new clients to the industry. “It was more like, ‘How do we reinvent ourselves? How do we keep ourselves mentally engaged and physically occupied? ” she said.