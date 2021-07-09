Turkey Leg Hut’s dress code is not worth your anger, but the ban on swim caps for black hair is

In a world marked by protests for social justice and equality, Third Ward’s new dress code for Turkey Leg Hut seems like the most benign reason for fighting on social media.

Some adults just don’t like dress codes.

That’s why Turkey Leg Hut’s new policy on what to wear at this popular restaurant, which serves some 30,000 customers a week, has touched some while garnering praise from others. He also made national news.

Most of the time, customers wait in long queues for the restaurant’s decadent smoked turkey thighs and hearty sides, as well as alcoholic beverages. It’s become a place to hang out, where patrons often stay for hours after dinner, and celebrities – like rapper 50 Cent or NFL star DeAndre Hopkins – are known to appear. The dress is casual, and before the pandemic there was no need for a dress code, said Nakia Price, who co-founded the restaurant with her husband, Lynn Price.

Then, as the city began to reopen, some of the restaurant’s clientele began to arrive in scantily clad attire, she said. They wore clothes with exposed buttocks and nipples, swimsuits and dresses with hems so short they revealed underwear and, in some cases, probably none. The new dress code restricts clothing that is too revealing or loose, exposed underwear, swimwear or household clothing, such as slippers, shower caps and rags, Price said.

“We never ruled what people wore before, but now it’s getting worse and worse,” Price said. “What we see is the extreme, like shorts so short that literally your butt hangs down or ragged shorts with no underwear. When did it become okay to wear this in public, period, let alone “A restaurant? The dress code we have in place is quite lax. The only thing we ask is that you have a little respect.

Price said she has received complaints from customers about dress.

Critics took to Twitter and Instagram to call the dress code ‘anti-black’ and to cry foul, saying the restaurant, with its loud DJ music and hooka, fostered a club atmosphere and the outfit to go with it. .

Social media memes scoffed at the new rules, suggesting church dress is now required. It is important to mention that the prices are black.

“What we’ve created is an environment where you feel like you’re at a barbecue in your backyard with family and friends having a good time. With anything, people will take it and turn it into whatever they want to do with it. It is not our intention to alienate anyone. How can we be anti-black when we are a black-owned business? Our intention is to put guidelines in place of what we want for our business. “

In the dress code landscape, Turkey Leg Hut rules seem harmless, although dress codes have historically been used to discriminate against groups of people in restaurants, hotels, schools, and other establishments.

This brings me to the Olympics, which are no exception.

Recently, ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, the International Swimming Federation banned larger swim caps designed for black swimmers with thick, natural, voluminous hair. He specifically targeted black-owned British brand Soul Cap, citing that caps do “not conform to the natural shape of the head” and that no athlete needs “caps of this size”.

After criticism, the federation decided that it would reconsider its decision. But the damage was done.

The ban directly targets black hair and discriminates against black swimmers. Obviously, the federation ignores black hair, which naturally grows outward in beautiful curls, curls and folds and often cannot be contained in straight hair swim caps.

The founders of Soul Cap said in a statement, “We have done a lot of research into the approval process and thoroughly reviewed all of the criteria and requirements. Our cap has the same shape as the standard swim caps. It is simply larger to accommodate long, voluminous, or textured hair.

These larger swim caps do not offer a competitive advantage either.

The company has partnered with marathon swimmer Alice Dearing, the first black swimmer to represent Britain at the Games. Houston Olympic gold medalist swimmer Simone Manuel, who spoke out against the sport’s lack of diversity, is also passionate about the issue. Manuel declined to comment as she prepares for the Olympics.

If the Soul Cap product, which comes in four sizes and is designed to accommodate afros, locks, weaves, extensions, braids and other natural hairstyles, had existed when I was a young swimmer, I might have appreciated this more. sport. But every black girl who learns to swim quickly understands that chlorine and other pool chemicals are the devil to our natural hair, making it dry, brittle, and prone to breakage more than other hair types. So instead of falling in love with swimming, we worry about our hair. For this reason, many black women do not swim.

Malene Dixon, an avid swimmer and senior counselor at KIPP Sunnyside High School, also wished she had had that option when she was young. After learning about the Olympic ban, she tried to buy Soul Caps online and found them sold out.

“It seems like every time we show any kind of success in something, there is that strength to try to hold us back. So, we finally have more black women participating in competitive swimming, and they’re going to find a way to try and keep them away. I was not surprised, just disappointed, “she said.

“I’m so glad we have these options now. My daughter has braids so she wouldn’t be able to put a normal swim cap on her head if she tried.

Dixon and his 17-year-old son will compete in a triathlon, which includes a swim in the lake, at Cypress later this month.

Dress rules are important, of course, and can represent a core belief in a dream. They have the ability to create the space we desire, like a backyard barbecue on a hot summer night at the Turkey Leg Hut.

Other rules can alienate and maybe even close the door to a person’s Olympic dream.

