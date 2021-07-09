Oregon-native fashion designer takes center stage with ‘game-changing’ Home Secretary

An edited portion of an interview between KLCC’s Brian Bull and EMME Studio Founder and Designer Korina Emmerich about her work in the fashion industry and her recent exposure to creating a worn dress by US Home Secretary Deb Haaland in InStyle magazine.

Every fashion designer dreams of having their work featured prominently on a magazine cover, especially if it’s worn by someone important.

This is the case with Korina Emmerich, who grew up in Eugene, Oregon, and now lives and works in New York City. One of her dresses adorns Home Secretary Deb Haaland at the next august cover ofIn the stylemagazine.

Haaland is the first Native American woman to serve as Home Secretary, and Emmerich is also indigenous, with roots in the Puyallup tribe. KLCC Brian Bull asked her if she expected such a defining moment as this.

Emmerich: Oh, I’ve been hoping since I was very young that that day would come, that I could do the cover of a magazine, and my job would be on the cover. And it’s just such an honor, especially to have someone as revolutionary as Secretary Haaland wearing one of my pieces. I didn’t know she would be on the cover; the articles were drawn by the stylists. I knew it was gonna be forIn the stylemagazine, but had no idea that would be the cover until one day the stylist sent me a screenshot and said: We got the cover and I was shocked. So it’s a big deal. I still echo a little inside (Laughs), but it’s pretty exciting.

Bull: Describe to me how it felt when you saw Home Secretary Haaland on the cover looking so majestic and like the cover says so badass wearing something you designed.

Emmerich:Yes, I was actually outside walking my dog ​​at the time, so I just checked my phone and was shocked. It took a few minutes for me to really understand me, that this was going to be the cover of the real physical magazine; it wasn’t just an online story. It took me a minute to really realize what had happened. And I looked around and realized that I really didn’t have anyone to share it with. So I internalized all of that excitement a little bit until I got home, and the response to those images being released was just amazing. I am so grateful for everyone’s support.

Bull: What are the design elements that you specifically put in the dress that secretary Haaland wears?

Emmerich: Yes, the piece I designed was on the cover is from my Mother of Waters collection. And the collection is inspired by my tribal homelands in Washington state, where the paternal side of the family comes from. Sustainability is something I focus on in my design, it’s the cornerstone of my design, it’s part of my design mission. So the dress itself is this bright cerulean blue long sleeve dress with a high neck and made of 100% organic cotton. And with the dress, she’s styled with one of Deb Haalands’ personal powwow shawls, the colors of which are so beautiful together, and a few other designers who made the handbag that’s on the cover, as well as jewelry. But it’s a beautiful bright blue color with a red background, so it’s absolutely stunning.

Bull: How long did you know that Secretary Haaland would wear one of your creations?

Emmerich: The story is actually quite complicated because whenIn the stylehad initially reached out to say they were dressing Deb Haaland for a story with the magazine, and they needed items the next day. So I sent a box of sample pieces that I had in the studio, and it was stuck in the mail and they couldn’t get it back. So I thought I had completely missed this opportunity. I wrote him a letter and included some gifts. And I just thought, Oh my God, wow, this opportunity just ended because it’s trapped at the post office. And they couldn’t get somebody to pick it up in time, they were leaving for Washington DC that night. So the stylist reached out to me via Instagram DMs, and was, like, listen, we really want your stuff. Is there anything we can do? So I packed two more boxes, a courier came at 11 p.m. to pick them up. And then one of the creative directors ofIn the stylemagazine carried the articles by hand on the plane to Washington, DC, early in the morning.

So it almost didn’t happen. (Laughs.) And I’m so thankful that everyone put in so much effort to really support the designers who ended up being a part of this.

Bull: Did you hear Secretary Haaland say what she thought of the dress or her presence on the cover of InStyle?

Emmerich: I have not yet. I really hope I can talk to her someday, whether it’s over the phone or (Laughs) whatever. I didn’t hear it, but she looked absolutely amazing and I’m sure she felt amazing while filming.

