This week, we’re highlighting cert petitions calling on the Supreme Court to review, among other things, the power of Congress to criminalize cockfighting under the Trade Clause and the appropriate definition of functionality applied to it. trade dress.

Puerto Rico is a territory of the United States, with its own constitution. And like a state, it is a sovereign autonomous political entity on matters not covered by the Constitution of the United States. For the past 400 years, cockfighting has been practiced on the island and is still today proclaimed by Puerto Rican law as a cultural right of all Puerto Ricans. Although illegal under federal law since 1976, Congress continued to allow cockfighting where local law permits until 2018, when Congress passed Section 12616 of the Act. improving agriculture. Section 12616 removed the exemption from local law of the Animal Welfare Act and effectively criminalized cockfighting in Puerto Rico. In Ortiz-Diaz v. United States, various people and organizations involved in the Puerto Rican cockfighting industry are challenging the authority of Congress to govern what they consider to be a local custom. They insist that cockfighting is the national sport of the islands, highlighting more than 70 cockpits located in Puerto Rico, which host tens of thousands of cockfights each year, supporting an estimated 11,000 jobs and generating 65 million annual income dollars.

The United States District Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit dismissed the challengers’ lawsuit, ruling that Section 12616 was an appropriate use of the authority of Congress to regulate commerce under the clause commercial because of the substantial effect of cockfighting on interstate commerce. Challengers say such detention raises issues of federalism, insisting that cockfighting is an inherently local issue that Puerto Ricans have the right to rule separately from the federal government. They also argue that the regulation of animal sports has generally been left to the states, citing examples such as rodeos, cattle shows, horse racing and hunting. Further, they argue that cockfighting has no effect on interstate commerce and ask judges to grant the certificate to enforce the outer limits of the trade clause and restore Puerto Rican sovereignty over what it considers to be. a legitimate sport on the island.

Ezaki Glico Co. v. Lotte International America Corp. presents the judges with an intellectual property issue relating to the trade dress of the popular Pocky snack, a thin, stick-shaped cookie covered with a coating of chocolate or cream. Trade dress refers to the unique design or shape of a product, such as the teardrop shape of a Hersheys Kiss. To be entitled to trademark protection, a requirement is that the unique trade dress attribute cannot be functional.

Ezaki Glico Co., the maker of Pocky, sued Lotte International America Corp., a rival snack company, after Lotte began selling a similar chocolate-coated cookie. Glico argued that Lotte committed a violation of commercial clothing, but the District Court and the United States Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit ruled that Pocky’s design was functional. In its certification petition, Glico contends that Circuit 3 applied an incorrect definition of functionality deviating from traditional trademark doctrine and the majority of other circuits when it ruled that Pockys’ design is useful. to be eaten and shared. Glico argues that this definition lowers the threshold for functionality and that alternative designs serving the same purpose should create a question of fact about functionality. Recognized functionality testing, Glico continues, classifies a product characteristic as functional only if it is essential to the use or destination, if it affects cost or quality, or if its exclusive use significantly disadvantages competitors. Glico argues that a finding of functionality based on utility and nothing more threatens the uniformity of trade dress across the county and asks the court to announce the appropriate test for functionality.

These and other petitions of the week are below:

Ortiz-Diaz v. United States

20-1735

Publish: Does Congress Have The Power Under The Trade Clause To Criminalize Cockfighting On The Island Of Puerto Rico?

Morales-Vzquez v. QBE insurance

20-1779

Publish: Does the traditional doctrine of uberrimae fidei (utmost good faith) continue to apply in its strict form (as held by the United States Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit in the decision below and also by the United States Courts of Appeal for the 3rd, 9th, and 11th Circuits), or is the doctrine limited to cases in which the insurer has relied on an error or omission when issuing police (as the United States Courts of Appeals for the 2nd and 8th Circuits have found), or is not traditional doctrine a longer part of federal maritime law (such as as retained by the United States Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit), or should the doctrine be modified to limit the ability of insurers to avoid the police (which would restore uniformity with the law in England).

Ezaki Glico Co. v. Lotte International America Corp.

20-1817

Questions: (1) If the trade dress is functional if it is essential to the use or purpose of the item or affects the cost or quality of the item, such as the Supreme Court and Nine Circuit Courts the have ruled, or whether it is simply useful and nothing more, as the United States Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit ruled below; and (2) if the presence of alternative designs serving the same use or purpose creates a question of fact as to functionality, when the design of the products does not affect cost or quality and is not claimed in a utility patent.

Lewis v. Pension Benefit Guaranty Corporation

21-2

Publish: Did the United States Court of Appeals for the DC Circuit unduly extend Chevron’s deference to constructing ambiguous statutory provisions by pension benefit guarantee companies in informal, non-binding decisions made without the role of insurer assigned by Congress (or in any other regulatory capacity) but rather as the trustee and trustee of the plan.