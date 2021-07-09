Polo Ralph Lauren’s Wimbledon Army marches on – WWD





LONDON – The country’s collective energies can be focused on the July 11 European football final between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium, but there is still a Grand Slam being played at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon. And those players certainly put on a good show despite ongoing COVID-19 restrictions – and the ever-looming threat of rain. Many Britons are paying as much attention to tennis this year as they are to Euro 2020, which culminates on Sunday and coincides with the men’s final at Wimbledon. The family of English television actress Jenna Coleman is one of them. “When the tennis is on, (my shows) are recorded,” Coleman said, adding that everyone is strictly instructed not to call their grandmother especially when she is watching a game on television. Coleman joined other celebrities such as Alexa Chung, Amita Suman, Ncuti Gatwa, Luke Newton and Max Harwood at a lunch and afternoon tea hosted by Polo Ralph Lauren on Friday during the half men’s Wimbledon finals. The brand is celebrating 16 years as an official championship outfitter, with Wimbledon dressing chair and line umpires, ball players and field people in navy blue, white and cream. But the brand certainly didn’t stop there: There were people dressed in Ralph Lauren’s all over the stadium, including David Beckham, Pippa Middleton and guests at the brand’s event. Coleman, in a blue and white linen plaid dress, stars in the upcoming Netflix TV series “The Sandman” based on Neil Gaiman’s 90s comic book. She will transform the role of John Constantine into Johanna Constantine, and said she was “happy to let her masculine side come out”. Meanwhile, Max Harwood has been seen singing in the soon-to-be released Amazon movie, “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” where he plays a teenage boy with drag queen ambitions. “There are plenty of fashion moments and crazy fashion looks in the film inspired by the kids at the London club,” said Harwood, who is about to launch the film’s promotional campaign. Among the guests was Lucy Campbell, who traded in her jumpsuit for a frilly silk blouse and linen shorts. The surfing champion, from Devon, England, starred in the brand’s sport-focused campaign ahead of Wimbledon. Campbell, who will be competing in Cornwall, England and around the European coasts this year, showed another skill during the afternoon tea. She demonstrated the Devon method of applying curd cream to a scone before adding the jam, not the other way around like they do in Cornwall.

