Government failed to tackle fast fashion, despite worsening problem, report says







New research published on July 6 raises the issue that the UK government has released just 19 policies in five strategies that address the problem of fast fashion so far, although the fast fashion industry is the second largest user and polluter of water in the world and one of the biggest contributors to modern slavery. In comparison, research published by the University of Cambridge earlier this year showed that there were 14 government strategies containing 689 policies to tackle obesity. The new research was commissioned by environmental campaign group Hubbub. His published results included: The majority of policies were proposed in a way that was unlikely to lead to implementation. For example, only five percent of policies (one policy) contained details of a cost and / or budget.

Only 32% of the proposed policies actively seek to solve the problem of fast fashion, rather than just raising awareness. The policies have been largely incorporated into general strategies aimed at tackling the waste problem rather than directly tackling fast fashion.

Among the policies that sought to tackle the fast fashion directly, they were aimed at providing voluntary guidance and standards or attempts to allow producers to make changes, but no stronger incentive, regulation or legislation was found. been proposed to date. Despite growing concerns over damage to the environment and human rights by the fast-paced fashion industry, according to the report, UK governments have not made progress. According to Oxfam, 13 million items of clothing are sent to landfill in the UK every week, which does not support the government’s waste reduction targets. All policies were proposed by a government department (Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) which is not technically responsible for fashion. Fashion as a policy area technically falls under the competence of the Department of Culture, Media and Sports. The British Fashion Council even says that the government department sponsoring our industry is the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports). This lack of interdepartmental work has led policies to focus tightly on the relationship between fast fashion and waste reduction, with little positive impact on waste reduction. After the Boohoo scandal in 2018, the government is more than aware of the industry’s wider effect on supply chain workers. Research released today found that despite this, the government rejected all recommendations from environmental audit committees, including producer responsibility and due diligence checks. Although the government introduced the Modern Slavery Act in 2015, the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy recently (June 2021) refused to commit to clear timetables and actions to strengthen the law. Defra has announced plans for a new waste prevention program that will aim to tackle the negative environmental impacts of the textile and fast fashion industry, including extended producer responsibility, but this will not be consulted until 2022. Trewin Restorick, CEO of Hubbub, commented: The enormous environmental and social impact of the fashion industry is becoming increasingly evident. If the government is serious about meeting climate goals and ensuring fairer working conditions, then it must ensure that the industry operates according to the highest environmental and social standards. This research reveals a shocking lack of leadership resulting in a lack of impactful and systemic change in the fashion industry. Researcher Dolly Theis said: ‘The results of this research into UK government policy on fast fashion are shocking, especially when compared to my recent analysis of government policy on obesity. . While for obesity the government has proposed 689 policies in England to date, for fast fashion it has only proposed 19 policies. This glaring difference in government policy and attention demonstrates that while fast fashion and obesity are massive and significant challenges we face today, governments’ response is not always proportional or sufficient. .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://envirotecmagazine.com/2021/07/09/government-has-failed-to-tackle-fast-fashion-despite-the-problem-worsening-says-report/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos