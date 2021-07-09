Jon Fishman Donut Dress, Trey Anastasio Kaoss Pad, more for auction to benefit 11 year old leukemia fight

The jam band scene is mobilizedIggy friday, an 11-year-old from Burlington, VT, struggling with acute lymphoid leukemia. For the second time, a large number of notable artists have donated unique items and experiences for auction as part of the #IggyStrong fundraiser, which will take place between now and Sunday July 11 to 17. h ET here.

Iggy’s father,Chris Friday, has been a long-standing fixture in the Burlington music community. With the help of the auction organizersCate esserandDanny bennett, the #IggyStrong auction secured goods and tickets fromPhishing,Primus,moe.,GOOSE,Umphreys McGee,Turn, and many more to help raise funds for the Iggys treatment.

Among the most notable items up for auction is a pair of donut dresses worn on stage by Phish’s drummer.Jon fishman. The first garment was worn on stage by Fishman between 1998 and 2011 and, at the time of publication, has a high bid of over $ 11,000.

As Fishman explains in a note to the article on the auction siteThis dress was one of two donut dresses that were literally the 2nd + 3rd dresses I have ever owned. After the original (which was acquired in a free box from The Salvation Army) got too worn out to wear, a few guys in Japan, who [sic] the names escape me, produced two exact replicas, but in a heavier material. This is one of those two lines. I wore it for at least half of the gigs on each tour starting around 1998 2011. You will notice a patch in the left half of the midsection, this is where the back of my drumstick from my hand. snare would eventually break through.

The second Fishman dress to be auctioned is theBernie sanders-themed garment that Fishman wore during the Vermont Senators’ first presidential campaign in 2016. As Fishman notes on the auction list, I only wore it for about a year during his presidential campaign. It was made by Lisa Simpson, current clothing assistant / friend, especially for those years of touring. The current highest bid on the Bernie muumuu is just under $ 5,000.

The Kaoss Pad is also up for auction.Trey Anastasio used on a notable Radiohead cover on Lemon Night of the Bakers Dozen in August 2017, a private performance bySoule World, and more. Various festivals and venues also participated in the auction, with (4) GA weekend passes for Suwannee hulaween, (2) VIP Pass forPigs for the cause, (5) pairs of tickets for a show atWhite Oak Music Room, and other concert experiences up for auction.

Browse the different items up for auction and place your bids here or donate to support Iggy here.

Below, read a statement from Chris Friday on his son’s battle with the rare form of leukemia and his gratitude for the support.

Hello to all artists, athletes, leaders and patrons. Chris Friday here. You might remember me from movies like Backstage At Higher Ground, or That Fat Singer From Touchpants, or The Bald Dude Who Works For Jam Bands, or anyway, I’m also the father of Iggy Friday. Iggy is my 11 year old son. Iggy contracted acute lymphoid leukemia on February 20. Iggy is one of 5% of leukemia patients who developed the Philadelphia chromosome in his bone marrow, making his battle even more difficult. Iggy fought hard the entire time and spent most of that time in the hospital seeking treatment. Iggy will be spending most of the summer and until September in the hospital trying to eradicate this completely from his system. He’s fine, his fingers crossed but has a long way to go and the treatments aren’t fun for a kid his age. Iggy is a hockey player, a baseball player, a video game enthusiast, who enjoys the drums (he wants to get back to it) and an excellent kid in all areas.

My dear friends Cate Esser and Danny Bennett are once again holding another auction / raffle to benefit Iggy in any way they can throughout his struggle. This auction is intended to serve those who wanted to donate / benefit from the first auction which took place a few months ago, but missed the deadline to get an item. Cate and Danny are Saints who really went out of their way to put it all together. They are also part of the music business and have worked with and without me for decades, and I cherish their friendship and hard work ethic, as well as supporting my warped sense of humor.

I thank everyone involved and everyone who donates items to help Iggy in her life-better struggle. It has been a tough road for him and our family, and new curved balls are thrown at us every day. The fact that our friends do this means the world to us, and having you all as the most amazing supportive community behind us, warms our hearts in so many ways.

Love

Friday