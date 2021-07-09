Gossip Girl’s original premiere was a 2007 fashion time capsule





As creator Josh Schwartzs followed by CO, the original Gossip Girl got a bit of a buzz when it premiered in 2007. But no one could predict what cultural touchstone it would become. Still, The CW did manage to host a first night out at Tenjune, the former Meatpacking District nightclub that was a celebrity hotspot at the time. Still relatively unknown, actors including Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Taylor Momsen and Penn Badgley have done their best to establish public images as booming style stars, and the result was the cutting edge style of 2007. The best designers had yet to shut the doors to the casts to dress them, and the fear of ending up in a tabloid fashion police column still thrilled Hollywood stylists. We weren’t quite getting the confident one-on-one looks we see from young Hollywood today (like, say, the recent 2021 Gossip Girl first). What we got, however, is sort of a realistic red carpet reflection of what young people wore back then on a daily basis. Take a look at the 2007 time capsule, here. Photo by Larry Busacca / WireImage There’s no designer headband or tote to be found, but Blair Waldorf’s on-screen style may have influenced the look of Leighton Meesters. Blair, more than the other girls on the show, knew the power of graphic black and white. Meester, however, made the nightclub appropriate with this sequined mini dress. Photo by Larry Busacca / WireImage We weren’t sure who made the Blake Livelys costume, but we do know exactly what trend towards 2007 she’s channeling here. Earlier that year, Hedi Slimane, Celine’s current artistic director, had left his post at Dior Homme. While his tenure was officially menswear, the super skinny suits he sent to the runway quickly became a favorite among the more chic female clientele. Lively was already standing out as IRL fashion’s biggest risk taker, and her costume choice was a bit of an omen of her now infamous stint of wearing only costumes to promote her 2018 film. A simple favor. Photo by Larry Busacca / WireImage Wearing a loose mini dress with a bit of Art Deco influence, Jessica Szohr definitely stuck to the starlet’s 2007 fashion book. Photo by Larry Busacca / WireImage Ah, Taylor Momsens’ big pink dress! You can easily imagine Paris Hilton wearing it back then, although you could just as easily see Avril Lavigne pairing such a dress with a pair of dirty chucks, a fishnet half-glove, black leather, and black eyeliner. slathered on to give her that good girl gone punk look that was so popular back then. Momsens’ personal style would start with the former and move closer to the latter as the shows air. Photo by Larry Busacca / WireImage Nan Zhang, who played one of Blairs’ worker bees, opted for a chic turquoise dress with a drape. The look underscored the favorite figure of starlets at the time, it was something like a delicate and sophisticated bag that hid all the curves, but showed off your legs and arms. Photo by Larry Busacca / WireImage Nicole Fiscella, who was another founding member of Blairs’ villainous clique, didn’t seem to have much luck posing for a solo photo (rude!), But she also went for this evening dress silhouette. specific. Photo by Larry Busacca / WireImage What about men’s fashion in 2007? We didn’t have a lot of expectations for the boys back then. Either take off something classic, go for the skinny suit (although Lively has it already locked), or just dress like a schlub. So, take a look at Badgley’s un-tucked shiny shirt, we’re guessing. Photo by Larry Busacca / WireImage Crawford clearly put more time into his hair than his outfit, but unlike Badgley, he’s at least demonstrated his ability to tuck in a shirt and button up a jacket. And, listen, we don’t want to blame the individuals here. Menswear in 2007 was a systemic problem. Photo by Larry Busacca / WireImage This guy….. Regardless, Westwick is British and clearly took inspiration from someone who managed to trick Pete Doherty into wearing a sartorial style. It was actually considered quite advanced in 2007. Kelly Rutherford and Matthew settle in Photo by Larry Busacca / WireImage Kelly Rutherford reminds us that it was technically legal to wear a maxi dress in 2007, but Matthew Settle apparently confirms that no man knew how to properly wear a tie back then. Photo by Larry Busacca / WireImage The premiere didn’t attract many other celebrities (Sherri Shepherd and some people from Americas Next Top Model were the biggest names in attendance). But a pre-famous Kate Mara showed up. She was years away from her starring role in Card castle, and still managed to land the hottest trend of the moment: the starlet bag dress!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wmagazine.com/fashion/gossip-girl-2007-premiere-party-style The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos