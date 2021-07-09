Skinny jeans are out of fashion, giving Levis Quartz a boost





The decline of skinny jeans is proving to be good news for Lévis. While the long-reigning style retains a hold in the denim market and looks unlikely to fade altogether, looser cuts have made steady inroads, meaning shoppers are buying new jeans. Lévis was one of the beneficiaries. In the three months ending May 30, the company saw its total sales increase by 156% compared to the same period last year, including a 153% jump in the Americas, its largest market. The comparison was with the pandemic drop in denim sales last year, so there was little else to do but increase. But there were also other factors at play, according to Chip Bergh, CEO of Lévis. On the one hand, dress continues to become more casual, Bergh said on a call with analysts. This means that when spaces like offices and restaurants reopen, Americans will be more likely to choose new jeans for work or going out than more formal clothes. The past year also saw a significant portion of Americans change their waistlines, Bergh said, and whether they increase or decrease their height, they had to buy new clothes to fit their body. The other factor has been the move away from skinny jeans. Even before the pandemic, Lévis had started to introduce new, more spacious silhouettes. He continued to double down on these styles, Bergh said, and they became big drivers of Lévis’ business. Looser and looser cuts account for nearly half of sales for men and women in the last quarter, he said on the call. This is a pretty significant change, especially compared to the same period two years ago, he said. The abandonment of skinny jeans fuels Lévis’ overall sales The advantage for Lévis is more important than a simple one-time increase in jeans sales. Other retail executives, such as Richard Hayne, CEO of Urban Outfitters, have noted that when there is a change in the dominant figure of pants, shoppers tend to change the tops and the like. items they also wear. Bergh also pointed out this ripple effect on the call. It really represents an opportunity to update people’s wardrobes beyond denim stockings, he said. A new cycle in denim, as analysts call it, can also help fuel sales for years as shoppers gradually embrace the new look. In the last cycle, the roughly 15-year period dominated by skinny jeans sales and profits were concentrated in the first five or so years as shoppers ran out and updated their wardrobes. Morgan Stanley wrote in a research note to clients related to Levis’s quarterly results. in the early stages of a new denim cycle that could drive revenue and profit growth for the next 5 years (at least), analysts said of Levis. Bergh is also optimistic about the future. It gives me a lot of confidence as we move forward into the next two quarters, he said.

