Fashion Finalists Head to Olympic Park as ROOLEE Announces Top 12 Candidates for Ultimate CFO Position | State News
LOGAN, Utah, July 9, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / –Entering the third and final step of their search for a Chief Fashion Officer via TikTok, Utahwomens fashion brand based ROLL announced its top 12 candidates. The top 12 were selected from hundreds of applicants around the world who submitted TikTok video “applications” for the CFO position, a paid 6 month position creating TikTok content for ROOLEE that also includes many benefits, including a trip for two anywhere in the world and their own branded fashion line. The Top 12 will fly to Salt lake city at July 15th, 16 & 17 for a final series of interviews by the ROOLEE selection committee. They will spend several fun days creating TikToks in some of the Salt lake city popular attractions including Utah Olympic Park where they can enjoy alpine slides, extreme tubing, Freestyle Zip, airbag jumps and more.
The top 12 applicants, who hail from across the United States, include:
- Jeanette Ramos, @jeanetteandmiaduo, Forest Hill, Maryland– a radiology technologist and mother
- Emmah Leu, @emauvorney, Perrysburg, Ohio– a photographer, blogger and marketing student
- Noelle Bybee, @noelleandmase, Farmington, Utah– a songwriter and former director of corporate bakery
- Lauren Richardson, @laurenvirginiaco, Fort Worth, Texas– a mother of 3 children and a medical laboratory scientist
- Claire Spackman, @clairaspackman, St. Georges, Utah– a former florist and current content creator
- Elisabeth rich, @justahandmaiden, Palos Verdes, CA- a student to become a female coach / quarterback
- British Kay Steiner, @brittainsteiner, Houston, TX– a mom and soccer coach
- Shae Hemmert, @shaehemmert, Logan, Utah– a wedding, family and commercial photographer
- Lindsay Brooke Thomas, @lindsaybrookthomas, Lehi, Utah– a stay-at-home mom and content creator with a business degree from BYU
- Abigail Greer, @abigreer, Provo, Utah– a freelance videographer and advertising student at Brigham Young University
- Makenzie wilson, @makenzieraewilson, Chicago, Illinois– a new mother and former pediatric emergency nurse
- annie paventy, @anniepaventy, Portland, OR– a fashion blogger with a bachelor’s degree in clothing design and merchandising from BYU-Idaho
The 12 best were selected by a panel of judges including the CEO and founder of ROOLEE Kylee Champlin, representatives from TikTok and Girl Up, (the nonprofit partner of ROOLEE – a United Nations Foundation program supporting gender equality) and Tia Bee Stokes, a TikTok creator, mom and cancer survivor with over 2.7 million followers. Candidates were selected on the basis of qualifications such as their ability to produce creative and original content, their proficiency in social media platforms (especially TikTok), their ability to authentically engage, support and mobilize audiences, and the ability to represent and infuse content with the ROOLEE brand values, including its World of Sisters mission, which seeks to create a world in which girls and women treat each other with kindness, support, encouragement and love. The first round of finding ROOLEE’s CFO led to a large donation to Girl Up; a dollar has been given for each hashtag “ROOLEE CFO” and “GIRLSROOL” until $ 10,000.
The winning candidate will be selected on Saturday July 17th. For more information and contest guidelines, terms and conditions, visit cfo.roolee.com, @roolee on TikTik and @roolee on Instagram
Founded by Kylee and Chad Champlin in 2013, the fashion and decoration brand ROOLEE went from a single retail store to Logan, Utah, to an e-commerce company that ships worldwide. Creating exclusive items and featuring merchandise from a variety of suppliers, ROOLEE’s products include women’s clothing and accessories, children’s clothing, and home decor items.
Inspired by Kylee’s love for her sisters, ROOLEE’s “World of Sisters” movement gives back by completing annual service projects and raising funds to benefit charitable causes including the Logan Cancer Center and the Foundation of Women’s Cancer. .
“Our business is built around family. We really hope you feel like family when you shop with us.” Kylee Champlin
Girl Up is a global leadership development initiative, positioning girls as leaders in the movement for gender equality. With resources in six languages and 4,500 Girl Up Clubs in over 125 countries, we’ve trained 85,500 girls from all walks of life to create tangible change for girls around the world.
Girl Up provides leadership training and equips girls to become gender equality activists. Through their programs, girls broaden their social impact skills, benefit from a platform to tell their stories, and apply STEM for social good. Our leaders are creating real policy change at the local and national levels, helping to raise millions of dollars to support United Nations programs that reach tens of thousands of girls around the world and create community movements. Girl Up was founded by the United Nations Foundation in 2010 and continues to work with a global community of partners to achieve gender equality around the world.
