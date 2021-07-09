Relaxing dress code at the best fine dining restaurant in Valleys





The Elderberry House co-owner Jonathan Rosenson said the decision to relax the restaurant’s dress code came from a multitude of reasons. Photo by Edward Smith One of Central Valleys’ most stylish resort stops joins a list of fine dining restaurants relaxing its dress code. Last week, The Business Journal ran an article on changing dress standards in fine dining restaurants following an announcement from one of Manhattan’s most famous restaurants that it no longer requires jackets for men. Now, The Elderberry House in Oakhurst is doing the same. The Elderberry House co-owner Jonathan Rosenson said the decision came from a multitude of reasons. Covid had forced the complex to turn to its patio, which had been neglected until illness forced diners out to the heat. But going out to dinner has changed from when dining was the biggest event, Rosenson said. I can’t really expect people to show up with pants, shirt and coat, Rosenson said. They would melt out. The decision to use the patio was out of necessity, but for Rosenson the patio had gone unused all these years. The decision to change their dress code was therefore a practical one. The decision is also adapted to the time. He said the decision comes from a desire not to alienate diners. When the Rosensons then bought Ernas Elderberry House, it was accompanied by a legacy dress code that they kept until the pandemic, he said. Diners were to wear what Rosenson called casual elegance. Sleek can mean suit and tie, and casual can mean pants and a button-down shirt, or even jeans. But now the expectations for fine clothing have changed and California is leading the way, Rosenson said. A new wave of diners might see wearing a branded $ 300 T-shirt or designer jeans as they dress. And while it may make some who dress in traditional formal dress uncomfortable, Rosenson said he’s not a fan of the mentality. If you wanted to dress up and really have fun, that’s about you, not what other tables do, Rosenson said. Business has started to pick up for the five-star restaurant located at the gates of Yosemite National Park. People want to go to national parks. And while they don’t attract their international tourists, Rosenson primarily sees tourism within the state, although the number of domestic travelers from across the country is starting to increase. Rosenson sees the change in gastronomy happening beyond The Elderberry House. He hears classic rock played in expensive restaurants rather than Frank Sinatra or classic jazz. We took off our ties, we took off our jackets, he said. Food doesn’t necessarily depend on how you look when eating. It’s what you feel and the experience you want to have.

