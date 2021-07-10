Wimbledon 2021: Matteo Berrettini becomes first Italian to reach men’s singles final at All England Club

Italian tennis player Matteo Berrettini clinched his ticket to the Wimbledon final on Friday with a 6-3, 6-0, 6-7 (3), 6-4 victory over Hubert Hurkacz. The victory made the tournament’s No.7 seed the first Italian player to advance to the singles final at Wimbledon, and the first Italian to advance to a Grand Slam final since 1976.

“I think I never dreamed of it because it was too much for a dream,” Berrettini said during the field interview. “I am so happy.”

It is the first Grand Slam final of his career, just one month after his appearance in the quarterfinals at Roland Garros. As a reward for his hard-won victory, he will face five-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic.

But he will have to cross this bridge in the future, even if it is the first. For now, the focus should be on his performance which pushed Hurkacz away. After winning 11 straight games, Berrettini faced a return from Hurkacz in the third set, after it looked like the seventh seed would knock out his opponent in the semifinals in straight sets. Berrettini finished the game with five aces in his penultimate service game and then closed the game.

Even though the victory came in a somewhat dominant manner, Berrettini’s opponent was no slouch. In fact, Hurkacz was only one game away from eliminating Roger Federer in straight sets.