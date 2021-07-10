Fashion
J.Crew is giving 30% off summer essentials this weekend
Let the preparers unite. Chic, upscale retailer J.Crew is running big discounts on summer staples.
Proving that summer is not over yet, you can shop its seasonal line at 30% discount and hang select styles for half the price until Sunday July 11. Just use the code SALES SHOPS and treat yourself to a weekend of online shopping.
J.Crew is offering 30% off summer midi dresses, cotton t-shirts and tank tops, plus comfy sweatshirts and sweatpants. Plus, the discounts on men’s shirts and kids’ fashion are too good to ignore.
We’ve rounded up some of our favorite picks for this weekend’s sale below, perfect for last-minute vacations and back to work or school. Hurry, before the sale ends and some of your much sought-after pieces are sold out.
Women’s Fashion Choices
Straight chambray dress, $ 59.50 (originally $ 88)
- Size options: XXX-Small-3X
- Color options: Spring Blossom Wash
Buttoned cotton poplin dress, $ 89.50 (originally $ 128)
- Size options: 000-16
- Color options: white, dark beach wood, navy blue
Mid-length t-shirt dress, $ 44.50 (originally $ 59.50)
- Size options: XXX-Small-3X
- Color options: Glazed Orchid, Heather Platinum, Burnished Pecan, Black
Liberty dress with smocked waist, $ 159.50 (originally $ 228)
- Size options: 000-16
- Color options: Ros Floral
Perfect slim fit t-shirt, $ 22.50 (originally $ 32.50)
- Size options: XXX-Small-3X
- Color options: White, Faded Poppy, Vintage Lilac, Cloud Pink, Weathered Pink, Tropical Coral, Dusty Ivory, Warm Taupe, Carbon Heather, Irish Clover, Pale Cypress, Crisp Chartreuse, Light Mint, Adobe Clay, Navy Blue, Shiny Sapphire , vivid Peacock, Black
Magic Rinse Crewneck Sweatshirt, $ 49.50 (originally $ 69.50)
- Size options: XX-Small-3X
- Color options: pale yellow, iced orchid, dusty ivory, warm taupe, heather platinum, light mint, frosted olive, navy blue, transparent blue, black
Signature Flex bike shorts, $ 36.50 (originally $ 49.50)
- Size options: XX-Small-3X
- Color options: white, warm taupe, light mint, navy blue, black
Regular fit silk shirt, $ 102.50 (originally $ 148)
- Size options: 00-24
- Color options: Ash Quartz, Wild Petunia, Ivory, Navy, Black
V-neck cotton and cashmere cardigan sweater, $ 89.50 (originally $ 128)
- Size options: XXX-Small-3X
- Color options: poppy, dove mottled, ivory, navy blue, turquoise mottled, black
Montauk Mini Tote, $ 34.50 (originally $ 59.50)
- Color options: natural desert, natural / blue
- Possibility to add a monogram for $ 10
Mens Fashion Choices
Short Sleeve Garment Dyed Harbor Shirt with Camp Collar, $ 49.50 (originally $ 69.50)
- Size options: X-Small-XX-Large
- Color options: Nantucket Red, Sea Salt, Charcoal Gray, Pale Cypress, Dusty Blueberry, Indigo Ink
Indigo Dyed Harbor Shirt, $ 59.50 (originally $ 89.50)
- Size options: X-Small-X-Large
- Color Options: Light Wash Indigo, Rinsed Indigo
Short-Sleeve Garment-Dyed Slub Cotton Henley, $ 29.50 (originally $ 39.50)
- Size options: X-Small-XX-Large
- Color Options: White, Pale Burgundy, Natural, Baywood Green, University Green, Mansion Blue, Lark Blue, Ocean, Pale Mint, Black
French terry hoodie, $ 59.50 (originally $ 89.50)
- Fit options: Classic, Large
- Size options: X-Small-XX-Large
- Color options: Heather gray
Stretch Secret Wash shirt in organic cotton, $ 44.50 (originally $ 64.50)
- Fit options: Classic, Slim, Tall, Classic Untucked, Slim Untucked
- Size options: X-Small-XXXL
- Color options: Robbin Green Blue, Vintage Navy, Conrad Red Violet
Cotton and silk piqué sweater, $ 64.50 (originally $ 89.50)
- Size options: X-Small-XX Large
- Color options: Heather Sand, Frosty Olive, Navy, Nostalgia Blue, Black
6.5 ” Sunfaded Lightweight Fleece Dock Shorts, $ 42.50 (originally $ 59.50)
- Size options: X-Small-XX Large
- Color options: two-color swirl dye, spiral dye
484 Stretch Slim Fit Chinos, $ 59.50 (originally $ 79.50)
- Size options: 28 / 30-44 / 32
- Color Options: Light Stone, Faded Chinos, White, Vintage Dove, Charcoal Gray, Catskill Green, River Brown, Deepest Navy, Navy, Black
Brunswick rain jacket, $ 109.50 (originally $ 158)
- Size options: X-Small-XX Large
- Color options: Varsity Gold, Manor Blue
Fashion choice for girl
Girl’s ruffled cotton midi dress, $ 34.50 (originally $ 49.50)
- Size options: XX-Small-X Large
- Color options: Bright Cerise, Neon Petal, Ivory Navy, Dusty Peri
Girl’s ruffled smock dress, $ 49.50 (originally $ 69.50)
- Size options: 2-14
- Color options: Aqua Multi, Poppy Ivory
Everyday Cropped Leggings for Girls, $ 13.50 (originally $ 19.50)
- Size options: 2-16
- Color options: white, neon orchid, faded pink, neon carnation, navy blue, dusty peri, neon aqua, black
Tumble Girl’s Shorts, $ 11.50 (originally $ 14.50)
- Size options: 2-16
- Color options: white, neon orchid, faded pink, neon carnation, navy blue, dusty peri, neon aqua, black
Fashion choice for girl
Boys Tech Half Zip, $ 38.50 (originally $ 55)
- Size options: XX-Small-X Large
- Color options: White, Icefall Aloe, Blue Heather, Slate Oyster Gray, Deep Ocean
Kids’ Garment-Dyed Short Sleeve Polo Shirt, $ 24.50 (originally $ 34.50)
- Size options: 2-16
- Color options: old red, iced lilac, bohemian pink, sweet melon, baywood green, mint green, estate blue, soft aqua
Boys’ Dock Shorts in Mid-Weight Stretch Chinos, $ 26.50 (originally $ 34.50)
- Size options: 2-16
- Color options: Dusty Red, Geranium, British Khaki, Stone, Chrome, Faded Moss, Sweet Grassland, Navy, Vintage Peri, Caribbean Sea
Boys’ Short Sleeve Pajama Set, $ 32.50 (originally $ 45)
- Size options: 2-14
- Color options: sapphire, yellow blue, multi ivory yellow, multi blue, ivory blue, multi green, multi ivory
Check out New York Post Shopping for more content.
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2021/07/09/j-crew-offering-30-off-summer-essentials-50-select-styles-for-a-limited-time/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]