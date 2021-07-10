18 best fall dresses for wedding guests – dresses for fall weddings

Anthropology / Banana Republic / Nordstrom

There is nothing better than a fall wedding, and if you’re invited, this is the * perfect * excuse to shop for fall dresses. Getting dolled up during the fall season strikes a little differently. As soon as there is a slight chill in the air, putting on a cozy sweater dress and boots is my choice. And now that bigger gatherings are happening more often, many couples’ postponed weddings are finally coming back to the calendar – I have two fall weddings to attend myself!

Just for the record, mom: dresses aren’t just for the warmer months. Fall allows us to wear our long knit dresses and finally put on this sexy black number with the slit and long sleeves (you know that one). Do I need to mention the incredible fall color palette? Lots of burgundy, orange and navy blue – all colors that make you feel good and comfortable. And yes, we’ve rounded it all up and then some.

These fall dresses for weddings are so pretty that they will suit any formal event. So get that “Add to Cart” finger ready and check out our top picks for the best fall dresses for wedding guests below!

Best fall dresses for wedding guests

This short, flowing dress is the perfect way to go from summer to fall. It has long sleeves, adorable ruffle details and would look great with a pair of tall boots. Plus, the fluid design means no spanx is needed (thank goodness!). “Holy moly this dress is so sexy I tore it up. I haven’t felt this beautiful in over 3 years since I had my son. I finally found a dress that just works with my best features and covers the less good ”, said an Amazon reviewer. “The material is [so] soft and light. I will buy more from this business. $ 32.98 AT AMAZON

This off-the-shoulder number from SHOWPO is a classic fit with clean lines for a more formal wedding. The “Wine” color is the most autumnal of the bunch, but your copper, emerald, dusty blue, and navy blue choices are also pretty solid options. $ 89.95 AT SHOWPO





A beautiful ruffled maxi dress is always romantic and comfortable, and that of Windsor is no exception. The ties to tie also give it a little extra, don’t you think? “Amazing dress,” said one happy customer. “I bought this dress for a friends wedding… I love it, I love it. It’s so flattering and beautiful! The material is also of good quality. $ 44.90 IN WINDSOR





For a more formal wedding, this loose cocktail dress is a flattering fit for everyone. The slit sleeves and chiffon overlay make it quite elegant for a wedding, while the shorter length makes it ideal for a party. It comes in many colors and prints and gets over 4K 4 star reviews on Amazon. $ 38.99 AT AMAZON

This cute wrap dress looks classy, ​​but not the kind of uncomfortable and always fitted elegance because it’s too tight. On the one hand, it’s knitted (perfect for fall – check!), It’s super comfy and soft to the touch (check it out!), And a belted waist is always flattering. Feel free to dance the night away in this one, mom. $ 42.99 AT AMAZON





Yes, we have another wrap dress, but this one has the inscription “fall wedding” on it! The design of the kimino, the stripes, the length – I’m obsessed with all of that. The best part is that it can be worn on many other occasions as well. (Attention: it is currently on sale!) $ 60 AT ASOS





This little black dress is super simple, yet so unique with a bow around the neck. It even comes in a lush green too! – perfect for any fall wedding day. $ 129 AT NORDSTROM

This Pretty Garden dress is a marvel. It can easily be dressed up in heels for a wedding, but it’s also casual enough to wear in the office. Dark green not your thing? They have 25 other color options, so there is no excuse not to purchase this beauty. (I just ordered two of these myself as I have no control over myself when it comes to a classic dress.) $ 28.99 AT AMAZON





If floral is your jab, you’ll love this floral swing dress by Nemido. It has pockets, can easily be paired with a cardigan or shawl, and comes in a ton of other prints and colors. You can wear this fall dress with heels, strappy sandals or flip flops. It has 4.5 stars with over 9,000 reviews on Amazon! $ 30.99 AT AMAZON





You literally can’t get lost in this under $ 20 dress from SheIn. It’s Pretty Woman vibe is the perfect way to celebrate a fall wedding. Reviews are filled with customers saying how comfortable the dress is and that it is the perfect item to dress dressed up or casually. $ 18 AT SHEIN

No wedding guest dress list is complete without a silky cowl neck dress! This one from Anthropologie comes in cinnamon (aka the perfect fall color) and comes in standard sizes and up. It’s honestly also classy as they come with a slit that isn’t too high and a neckline that isn’t too low. Plus, it hugs your body in the right places – need I say more? 168 $ AT ANTHROPOLOGY





Are you sure you want to make a bold statement? This hot pink midi dress will definitely do the trick. The buttoned detail at the bottom means you can choose to have a slit or not, and we love its versatility! $ 39.90 IN WINDSOR





How gorgeous is this dress? Due to the metallic gold print all over, this navy fall dress would look great with gold accessories. I love the flowy fit and long sleeves, but the slit is definitely what gives this dress a dramatic edge. Note this dress is dry clean only! (It’s far too fancy to manage on our own). $ 229 AT MACY

Fall Wedding Guest Dresses With Sleeves

This cozy dress from Dearlove will make you feel like you’re swaddled in a blanket while making a fashion statement at the same time. It comes in different colors, slips on directly and gives you all the structure of a tailor-made garment without any discomfort. $ 40.87 AT AMAZON





This green dress stands out with its long ruffled sleeves and straight neckline. It’s perfect for a fall wedding (see how the model wears it with tall boots !?) and it will look just as beautiful when worn for a date or a girls’ night out. “This dress is * Muah *,” said one reviewer. “This dress is even more beautiful in person. The color is exactly as it appears on the site. The sleeves are not too bulky and the ruffle at the bottom gives it a touch of fantasy (not too much). $ 278 AT NORDSTROM





This City Chic dress from Nordstrom is a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style. It flares at the waist and is simple enough to add a spectacular shoe, jewelry, or scarf if desired. That V-neck and how it dips down the back adds fair pretty sexy. $ 79.99 AT NORDSTROM

What’s not to love about a balloon sleeve dress? It is effortlessly feminine and gives off major vibrations of lightness and ventilation. This dress is the perfect option if the fall wedding you are attending is something more casual during the day. $ 139 TO THE BANANA REPUBLIC





Okay, we have another animal print dress for you, mom. But don’t worry, it’s as good as the first one. This navy zebra print takes things to a whole new (and warmer) level. Try not to overshadow the bride too much as you strut the reception in this beauty. As if she needed something else, the puffed sleeves give this dress the extra boost to make an even bigger statement. $ 111 TO THE BANANA REPUBLIC

Now all you have to do is find the perfect pair of shoes. No big deal.

