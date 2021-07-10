Men of Change Presents Revolutionary African American Men – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

Men of change: power. Triumph. Truth asks a provocative question at the entrance to the exhibitions: have you seen them? On display until September 12 at the African American Museum in Dallas at Fair Park, the exhibit offers a broader perspective of African American men, using art to celebrate their influence on the American cultural landscape.

The African American Museum, Dallas is very proud to bring Men of change to the people of North Texas and presents the memorable stories of the amazing African American men who changed our world for the better, said Dr. Harry Robinson, Jr., President and CEO of the African American Museum of Dallas. It is an inspiring lesson from American history that must be shared.

Men of change highlights the contributions of African American men who have become icons in the worlds of politics, sport, science, entertainment and religion.

This is an exhibit about the African-American man, Phillip E. Collins, the exhibit’s local guest curator said. These are people – men of change – who have been catalysts in moving the African American man agenda forward.





Kimberly richard The circular design of the traveling exhibit was a challenge for the African American Museum in Dallas.

The exhibition unfolds in six thematic sections: Storytellers, Mythbreakers, Fatherhood, Community, Imagination and Catalysts and features Muhammad Ali, James Baldwin, WEB Du Bois and Alvin Ailey.

The exhibit is about contributions that have not been recognized by our culture as representative of the black community, Collins said.

The original circular design of the Smithsonian Institution’s traveling exhibit proved problematic for the museum.

When I read the requirements for this exhibit, I said, this will never fit in the galleries, Collins said. That’s when I had to turn things around to see if we could rebuild it.

Visitors stroll through the museum’s multiple galleries, reading biographies and viewing original works of art created especially for the exhibition. The artists chose the man they wanted to represent.

They were selected based on their focus in their work and how that matches the focus of the man, Collins said. They do the same type of work, they have the same type of agenda, the same goal in life. They do that with their art what that person does in their particular field.

The exhibit reflects Collins’ concern about the portrayal of African American men in the media when he was the museum’s chief curator several years ago.

I realized every morning that I was picking up the newspaper, that there was something in the newspaper about a young black man who had been killed or something that had happened to him, all negative things said Collins. I hadn’t seen any of the things in the journal about the good things these men were doing.





Kimberly richard Robert Pruitt’s painting pays homage to Ta-Nehisi Coates.

In response, Collins developed an exhibition program for young African American studio art students who have shown outstanding promise. The hope was to give these artists experience and visibility to help them launch their careers.

Robert Pruitt was one of the young artists who benefited from the Collins program. Pruitt returns to the museum in this exhibition, contributing Monumental. In honor of Ta-Nehisi Coates, the author and journalist who has spoken extensively on African Americans and white supremacy, the painting is inspired by Coates’ 2014 essay for Atlantic Monthly, The case of repairs.

The painting depicts a woman dressed in clothing reminiscent of American Antebellum fashion. His head is covered with a colored card, referring to the red cards used in discriminatory housing practices.

A pair of oversized hands represents a celebrity. This is the artist’s portrait of LeBron James: his big hands, Collins said.





Kimberly richard LeBron James’ hands are at the center of his portrait featured in Men of change.

Artist Shaun Leonardo does not celebrate James’ athletic prowess. Leonardo captures LeBrons hands during a speech he gave at the opening of his school, representing LeBrons’ commitment to the community.

Charles Bolden, Jr., a former astronaut who participated in four space shuttle missions, is pictured in bright colors. A jar full of grasshoppers is part of playwright August Wilson’s portrayal. John H. Johnson is surrounded by covers of his groundbreaking magazine, Ebony.





Kimberly richard A pot of grasshoppers is part of playwright August Wilson’s performance at Men of change.

Bringing together art, history and politics, all of it, like I said, full man, full African American man, Collins said. The exhibition deals with the emergence of African-American man from darkness to light.

Learn more: https://aamdallas.org/