Abigail Breslin sparkles in crystal heels with floral dress at Cannes Film Festival





Abigail Breslin literally shone at the Cannes Film Festival. More New Shoes the The Scream Queens star made a statement during the photocall for her new movie, Stillwater, in an Oscar de la Renta multi-colored floral dress. The dress featured an asymmetric gathered hemline and a sleeveless silhouette. Breslin and her stylist, Sonia Young, paired the set with a dazzling pale blue crystal Judith Leiber clutch to match several similar hues in her dress, as well as a minimalist pair of silver hoops. Abigail Breslin at the Stillwater photocall at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival – Credit: MEGA MEGA Abigail Breslin, Matt Damon and Camille Cottin at the Stillwater photocall at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival – Credit: Rune Hellestad / Capital Pictures / MEGA Rune Hellestad / Capital Pictures / MEGA As for shoes, Breslin put on an elegant pair of pointy toe pumps from Sophia Webster. The Coco style featured shiny silver metallic leather, coordinated with her hoop earrings and clutch details. The pair's biggest statement, however, was a 4.3-inch heel accented with stacked crystal beads. This dazzling detail completed the Breslins clutch, while adding a touch of elegant glamor to its ensemble. Breslins sparkle pumps cost $ 299 (on sale from $ 498) on Farfetch.com. Abigail Breslin and Camille Cottin at the Stillwater photocall at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival – Credit: MEGA MEGA Zoom on the Breslins Sophia Webster pumps. – Credit: MEGA MEGA Sophia Websters Coco pumps. – Credit: courtesy of Farfetch Courtesy of Farfetch On the red carpet, the Breslins style is colorful and glamorous. the dirty dance actress favors dresses in bright, tonal colors, usually accompanied by details like crystals, structured hems and feathers, from brands like Christian Siriano, LouLou, Jill Stuart and Stello. Outside of working hours, she favors equally bright pieces with a punchy side of layered denim, colorful lace and graphic prints from Trina Turk and Coach. At this year's Cannes Film Festival, she also showed off her penchant for a statement look in a custom green Dolce & Gabbana dress and matching platform sandals. The story continues When it comes to shoes, Breslins' preferences are also bold and daring. Chunky combat styles and block heel ankle boots from Jeffrey Campbell are favorites, as is Dr. Martens. On the red carpet, Breslin was seen in minimalist sandals and platform pumps by Stuart Weitzman, Alexandre Birman and Christian Louboutin. However, she also favors budget options, like point-toe and platform pumps like Aldo and Chinese Laundry. Shine this summer in a pair of silver pumps, inspired by Abigail Breslin. Credit: Courtesy of Farfetch Courtesy of Farfetch Buy: Schutz Cracked Effect Pumps, $ 162 (was $ 170). Credit: Courtesy of DSW Courtesy of DSW Buy: BCBGMaxazria Nova pumps, $ 198. Credit: Courtesy of Zappos Courtesy of Zappos Buy: Nina pumps Nina85, $ 80. Click on the gallery to find out more unusual style moments of the Cannes Film Festival 2021. Launch gallery: 2021 Cannes Film Festival red carpet arrivals

