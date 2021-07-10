Hot Sam clothing store celebrates 100 years with event on Black Wall Street on Saturday July 10 – CBS Detroit





(CBS DETROIT)“How do you feel about being 100,” Lauren Stovall said to her father with humor. No, Tony Stovall is not 100 years old, but his business is. His daughter Lauren Stovall, second-generation owner and Legacy Preserver, says few companies can hold a centennial title and attributes their success to their commitment to the people and the city of Detroit. READ MORE: Meeting to offer accommodation, children’s camp in Detroit Being all about the customer, that the customer is enthusiastic is something that has happened throughout Hot Sams’ tenure, we’ve always stayed engaged and dedicated to serving people, said Lauren Stovall Hot Sams Legacy Preserve. Laurens’ dad, Tony, and partner Cliff Green bought Hot Sams in 1994, after working here for 20 years. Which makes it the oldest black-owned men’s clothing store in Detroit. Lauren says this anniversary comes at the same time as another historic moment was made in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and it’s an event she never wants us to forget. Black Wall Street was destroyed by a race riot, but interestingly that same year of 1921 Hot Sams was being established in Detroit, which was owned and established by a Jewish family but would later be owned and operated by black people, I call it something like fate that I call divine, READ MORE: Child tax credit: when will your check arrive? In honor of Black Wall Street and their centennial, Hot Sams will feature 25 black vendors on Monroe St. between Randolph and Farmer just outside their downtown store on Saturday July 10 from noon to 5 p.m. . The Vendors’ Market Square will be free and open to the public from noon to 5 p.m. and will feature a variety of products and services, activities, food trucks, performers and more. Some of the companies featured include Alexis Company, Detroit Popcorn Company, Olive Seed, Detroit Streetwear, First Independence Bank, CREAM Team Shoe Service, Red Rose Florist, My T Fine Soul Sauce, Sweet Thoughts, Powell and Sons Landscaping and more. The evening will conclude with a free entertainment show from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Campus Martius hosted by comedian Mike Bonner, a musical performance by Saxappeal + The Cru and a Hot Sams fashion show in partnership with the Detroit Fashion Community. Bedrock is honored to join Hot Sams in celebrating the achievement of 100 years of business in downtown Detroit, said Nadia Sesay, community growth and development manager. In a century, Hot Sams has lived through much of our city’s history, and we can’t wait to see what the next century has in store. NO MORE NEWS: Trinity Health requires its employees to be vaccinated 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Related

