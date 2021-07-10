All you need to know

Whether you are planning a large-scale celebration or an intimate event, deciding what to wear on your wedding day is an important decision. And if you go for a wedding dress, there’s a good chance you’ll visit a bridal salon at least once during your planning trip.

For starters, and before you take your bridesmaids to a boutique, it’s important to learn the difference between a traditional salon and a designer salon. A [traditional] the bridal salon is a specialty store that sells wedding dresses and accessories, while a designer salon is [usually] dedicated to a particular brand, Andrea Pitter, founder and designer of Bridal pantora tell Brides. [A designer salon] usually offers the brand’s full collection, including the most popular styles from different seasons. Traditional salons usually offer a selection of several bridal brands, but not all of the dresses in a particular collection.

For those wondering what to expect before, during, and after visiting the dressing rooms, we outline everything you need to know about shopping at a bridal salon or boutique.

What happens during a date at the bridal salon?

Before we jump in, it’s important to remember that it’s okay to be nervous about your shopping journey. Finding “the right one” isn’t always easy, but luckily the experience of trying on dresses should not only give you clarity, but it’s also hugely fun. During a date, we discuss the location of the bride’s wedding, the season and the expected look of the partners, to tailor the entire wedding day to the look the bride wants on her big day, explains Gineen Cargo, owner and chief stylist of Bride Gavin Christianson.

After reviewing a few options and describing your vision to your dedicated consultant, you will be directed to a dressing room to officially try on the dresses. And like any episode of “Say Yes To The Dress,” you’ll likely be heading to the living room floor to show off your gorgeous ensemble.

Once your choices have been narrowed down, salon experts will often add accessories like veils, jewelry, and sashes to help you better visualize the overall look of the bride. This step is important because it will give you an idea of ​​what you will look like on your wedding day, as well as an estimate of the final costs.

What to consider before visiting a bridal salon

While you can visit a salon whenever you’re ready to start your bridal fashion journey, it’s always a good idea to get a feel for the style, figure, and budget you want to stick with. Keeping these details in mind, it will be easier to find a dress that not only looks the part but keeps you comfortable while celebrating your big day.

Pitter suggests finding a salon where your budget is within the average of their selections. Be honest about your price range so your consultant can really research the best dress for your style and budget, she recommends. Whether you find your dress or not, it will ease the feeling that you missed something you might have wanted to try.

Additionally, if you are a curvy bride, both experts suggest checking out stores that specialize in plus size dresses. Don’t get disappointed by going to a mass store that has a limited selection, says Cargo. If a store has a wide range of inclusive sizes, check out their social networks. The ones that really include height should have an equal size distribution of real brides and I said yes to the photos.

How to find a wedding salon

When looking for a bridal salon to visit, it’s important to decide if you’re open to a variety of designers or if you’re looking for something specific. If there’s a dress you want to see in person, it’s a good idea to contact a few salons to see if anyone is wearing it.

Along with the in-store clothing samples, both experts agree that you’ll want to consider not only the location of the show (and your willingness to travel), but also the prices they offer. If you know the dresses will be off budget, it might not be worth seeing items outside your price range.

Look up places on Instagram, visit websites, and look for trunk shows, as these are a great way to grab an exclusive new dress, Cargo says. And if you’re looking for specific sizes, designers, or styles, be sure to let the boutique know when you make an appointment so they can be prepared for your visit.

When should you make your first appointment?

In general, you should make your first date at the salon after doing some research, such as cutting your budget and styles, before you seriously start looking for the dress of your dreams. We’ve found that those who make it to a ton of pre-shopping appointments end up being more confused and frustrated when they haven’t found one, Cargo says. Do the preparatory work by creating a mood board, visiting salon websites and social media pages to get a feel for their specialty, and calling local salons to clarify their operating procedures before scheduling an appointment. you.

Ideally, you want to start purchasing your dress 10 to 14 months before your celebration. This not only gives you a lot of time to find a look that suits you, but since many dresses are made to order, it may take a while for the salon to receive your dress. Less time is often fine, but it can limit your selection or speed of your dress, notes Pitter. You’ll want to make sure you have plenty of time for alterations, so if you have a short lead time, consider buying a ready-made dress or looking for dresses in stock from an online retailer.

Bridal Salon Buying Tips

Now that you know all about wedding salon shopping, here are five tips you should always keep in mind to ensure you have the best experience possible.

Confirm your date and location first.

While you want to make sure you have enough time to find a dress, Pitter suggests waiting to visit a salon until your date and location are secure. A dress for a seaside wedding will be different from a dress for a winter wedding, so knowing your location will narrow your choices and help you find a look that is appropriate and matches your aesthetic.

Set a realistic budget and research each salon.

You’ll want to be honest about your budget when shopping, and also get a feel for the dresses on offer at each salon. Don’t be surprised if you can’t find a ton of beaded and sequined mermaid dresses or traditional satin ball gowns if you choose to go to a modern, trendy salon specializing in lace boho looks, Cargo says. Check out the social media pages of the various boutiques to get an idea of ​​their specific price ranges and the brides they cater to.

Keep your number of guests small.

Keep your guest count small, advises Pitter. This allows the date’s attention to stay on you while ensuring that the comments are coming from the most authentic place. If you find yourself gravitating towards an unexpected style, knowing that you have a team there to support you only will help you make the best sartorial decision.

Bring the proper basics.

Since you can try on a variety of styles, be sure to bring a strapless bra and nude underwear. Another important tip is to bring heels to the height you want to wear on D-Day, so you can get a feel for the length of your favorite dress.

Know what questions to ask.

If you are a curvy bride, ask the store if they have options in your size. Lots of stores do!

Be sure to ask the salon if they have any dresses within your budget and price range.

Ask in advance for specific styles or designers. In some cases, local boutiques do not have what you are looking for but may ship your dress for your date. Asking in advance will allow you to get the most out of your visit.

If you’re interested in store shopping or have a short time, ask the store if they have options that will suit your wedding date.

Overall, keep an open mind, stick to your budget, and have fun. It’s not every day that you try on great dresses, enjoy the process and the rest will fall into place.