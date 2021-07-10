Haute Couture Revue Cathy Horyn 2021 Paris: Balenciaga

From left to right: Fendi, Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier.

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Photos: Courtesy of Fendi, Balenciaga, Jean Paul Gaultier

For much of her six years as Creative Director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvaslia has made it her mission to bring fashion into the future. He designed molded suits using 3D printing technology, he designed scenes of climate-induced disaster, and his models would not be out of place in a Ridley Scott movie featuring robots. In short, his vision is light years away from the ineffable chic of a lilac satin opera coat designed by the founder of the house, Cristobal Balenciaga.

But this week, Gvasalia, who has had an influence on a significant part of the fashion world for his oversized suits and reinforced hoodies and parkas, indicated that he was flipping his throws. The occasion was the debut in Paris of his haute couture collection, the first in the house on Avenue George V since Cristobal closed it in 1968 and returned home to Spain, where he died four years later, having largely avoided the press.

In front of a crowd of journalists, said Gvasalia, I learned that we cannot look to the future, we have to look in the past to know where we are going.

This is undoubtedly true, but until that point on Wednesday we have seen relatively few examples of a contemporary designer successfully marrying their vision with that of a founder and not only marrying but also expanding our understanding. of a brand’s heritage. For me, that was the most remarkable aspect of Gvasalias’ debut, in all respects a triumph. The genius of Balenciaga is hardly hidden, we know it in books and exhibits, in the photographs of Penns. But compared to the visual knowledge around Chanel, which was massively helped by Karl Lagerfeld, we know very little about Balenciaga and why it still matters. Granted, Nicolas Ghesquire, in his years as a creative director, opened the door, but it was just a crack from what 40-year-old Gvasalia did.

Consider the fulfillment. Through the small, somewhat degenerate institution of haute couture, the side of the French fashion company that produces handmade and bespoke clothing for a few thousand private clients, Gvasalia exposed, more deeply than anyone which of its predecessors, the power and attractiveness of the house. He did this in part by restoring the legendary seat of George V, using old photographs and the Berlin-based design company Sub to remake the original moldings and furnishings for the couture salon. And he did it in part with his clothes, a distillation of key Balenciaga shapes and figures, the semi-fitted costume of the 1950s, for example, the majestic opera coats that ultimately, rightly underline, the modern eye of Gvasalia.

He’s the most modern designer there is, another great designer told me on Wednesday.

Balenciaga

Photo: Courtesy of Balenciaga

I don’t think there was much doubt about it by the fifth look in the series, a string of tight-fitting tuxedos and a black cashmere coat in the oversized Gvasalias style. Everything was executed perfectly, and materials like compact gabardine (for the tailor), vicuña (for ridiculously soft turtlenecks) and silk-wool blends, all with a matte finish, add to the sense of thoroughness. The outfits would have undergone half a dozen or more fittings each. It clearly helped that due to delays caused by the pandemic, Gvasalia and her staff were given more time than usual to work on the collection. I was lucky to be a year old, he says. In fact, in the future, Balenciaga will present only one couture collection per year, in July.

It’s hard to work with iconic shapes without parking in them, and God knows many designers have made successful careers just polishing the codes of a heritage brand without ever really offering anything new. Not Gvasalia. The collection’s bright orange loose-back suit, his jacket apparently based on Cristobal’s famous fisherman’s blouse, is a vivid example of how he advanced not only form but also fashion. And like many pieces, notably a black opera coat modified in some sort of dense silk, and a false silver fox jacket embroidered with scraps of fabric, the costume has an everyday quality that’s hard to define.

Balenciaga

Photo: Courtesy of Balenciaga

That opera coat? Shown with jeans made from the finest Japanese denim, it almost feels in the hand like the best sports nylon. The drama, the absurd glamor of the big collar is fashion. The balance of materials and the attitude, so carefully worked in the head of Gvasalias and by expert hands, make it the novelty.

Now, what is he going to do for Balenciaga ready-to-wear?

Kim Jones, in her second season of couture at Fendi, has thankfully lost some of the diva greatness of her first outing. Glad I got to see the clothes up close, as the video (shot in Rome with Kate Moss and others) doesn’t show how light and youthful the work is. Notable pieces are the coats and sheaths in intarsia leather and marbled white python, a white mini dress made from a cage of shaved mink pieces from other patterns and tiny feathers, and a gorgeous taupe chiffon dress. pale with a delicate garland of spiral flower embroidery on the front and a bolero of tiny shaved mink checks evoking a Roman floor. Sewing customers were already surrounding the clothes.

Fendi

Photo: Courtesy of Fendi

In 1997, Jean Paul Gaultier caused a sensation by launching into haute couture, after a career in ready-to-wear. The British Alexander McQueen and John Galliano were also invading Paris, but it was somehow Gaultier, the enfant terrible, creator of the Madonnas, who really upset, perhaps because he understood so well French elegance and its myths that he could easily unpack them. He had nudity, men in transvestites and glittery versions of the Eiffel Tower on his catwalk. He also had the most sublime of modern tailors, cut to the bone. There were seasons that I remember the parades at Marie-Laure de Noailless on the United States Square in the early 2000s when her gray pantsuits and trench coats were the embodiment of know-how.

jean paul Gaultier

Photo: Courtesy of Jean Paul Gaultier

So I was curious to see how Sacais Chitose Abe would dig into the Gaultiers legacy for his unique collection, he stepped off the podium and I was ultimately disappointed. The missing ingredient was craftsmanship. Abe can deconstruct and merge with agility, as Sacai fans know, and she’s done with some of Gaultier’s greatest hits by cutting up her striped sailor tops, cutting her pinstripes for a ruffled column, transforming her jeans into a full skirt with denim legs arranged like fan folds. But the results looked madly like ready-to-wear, that is to say without seams with impeccable finishes. Conceptually, the collection also seemed outdated, likely because Abe was reworking ideas that had long been on the shelves.

The American Ralph rucci was in Paris for her ninth couture tour, meeting editors and clients in a suite at the Ritz. The collection was a concision of sewing techniques on simple, airy shapes, with a modern anchor of the pants. A sketch of a long, lean, sleeveless tunic suggested a field of sequins of a vibrant orange-red color; in fact, they were mostly French knots. Beautiful. Like other designers this week, Rucci took inspiration from artists, namely Helen Frankenthaler and Joseph Beuys the latter for a painting of Rucci de Beuys in motion on a luxurious silk kaftan with a spiral seam. So Joseph runs and Joseph runs, as he said. A script message was chosen in copper beads.









I am a Sunday fashion designer, said fashion historian and curator Olivier Saillard during a screening of his latest side project, Bad fashion. The idea is not to become Christian Dior, he added with a laugh. No chance of that, given that its label means poor and the clothes are reworked from the existing stock this season, 8XL. This is big!

Bad fashion

Photo: Courtesy of Moda Povera

Like many designers like Julie de Libran, formerly de Vuitton and Sonia Rykiel, who creates gorgeous, simple and feminine models from dead stock and also creates new handmade pieces using the best Parisian workshops, Saillard s ‘interested in lasting and real things. Moda Povera, however, turns out to be ingenious. In his mouse hole studio, Saillard, who is also the creative director of JM Weston, and his team showed off many iterations of the same pleated, gathered, contoured black suit on a single model. He also offered reshaped T-shirt-style tops with a Greek-type Madame Grss drape.

The result is you get something that is tailor-made, responsible, and just a little cool. Saillard has about fifty clothes to remake on customers. As much as anything, he sees Moda Povera as some kind of challenge.

I’d love to do low-cost haute couture, he says.