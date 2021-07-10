Fashion
Why Fat Albert didn’t fly to the Blue Angels 2021 Pensacola show
Fat Albert, the Blue Angels’ beloved C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft, did not fly past the fighter jets as usual on Friday during the Blues dress rehearsal show on Pensacola beach.
Chelsea Dietlin, spokesperson for the Blue Angels, said Fat Albert was grounded on Friday due to a “minor mechanical problem”.
“Yesterday (Thursday), the maintenance team of the Blue Angels C-130J (Fat Albert) logistics support aircraft discovered a minor mechanical problem during routine ground maintenance checks,” Dietlin said in a statement. prepared for the News Journal. “Team members are currently troubleshooting and don’t anticipate any changes to scheduled performances. The Blue Angels look forward to a safe and entertaining demonstration for the air show this weekend.”
Coverage from Friday:Blue Angels Pensacola Beach Air Show Updates Friday
Appearance of Fat Albert:Blue Angels Air Show: Fat Albert surprise pass on Pensacola beach, Blues dazzle
Dietlin said that Fat Albert should fly in front of the Blue Angels on Saturday during the normal show.
Fat Albert did not fly with the Blue Angels over Pensacola or Pensacola beach since November 2018. He made a surprise appearance at the July 2018 Beach Air Show, a year after the Navy grounded its entire fleet of C-130s following a fatal crash of one of the planes in the Mississippi countryside. .
The famous C-130 jet then kicked off the November 2018 Homecoming Air Show aboard Naval Air Station Pensacola, which, unbeknownst to many, would be the last time they would see the iconic aircraft. In a surprise announcement in May 2019, the The Navy announced the retirement of the C-130 after 17 years and 30,000 hours with the Blue Angels team.
Fat Albert’s successor, a C-130J Super Hercules with the same esteemed nickname, moved to NAS Pensacola in August 2020. The Navy purchased the transport plane from the British Royal Air Force last year.
The new Fat Albert was in the Blue Angels hangar Thursday morning for media interviews, and there was every indication that he would be flying with the team as usual for Friday’s dress rehearsal.
The C-130 is a United States Marine Corps jet aircraft and is flown by Marines.
Annie Blanks can be reached at [email protected] or 850-435-8632.
Sources
2/ https://www.pnj.com/story/news/2021/07/09/why-fat-albert-didnt-fly-blue-angels-2021-pensacola-beach-air-show-friday/7921530002/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]