Review: Serving Murder in The Dumb Waiter

Have you ever found yourself stuck in a dingy basement without even a cup of tea to quench your thirst? Service these days is not what it used to be.

That’s the fate of the two hitmen in Harold Pinters’ absurd comedy-drama The Dumb Waiter, a polished and polished production that is broadcast live by the Old Vic Theater in London.

In The Dumb Waiter, one of Pinters’ earliest threat comedies, as critic Irving Wardle called them, the two sit in slow motion in a basement room in what was apparently a former cafe. They wait, à la Godot, for orders for their next job, chatting to highlight their differences. Ben (David Thewlis) chooses to follow the procedure, although he is shy when discussing the details with his partner. Gus (Daniel Mays), on the other hand, has doubts about their job and the way they do things. He wants less shabby locations, more job clarity and better hours. And he has a lot of questions. When the couple inexplicably begins to receive very specific requests for food through a dumbwaiter, the job suddenly changes.

The Old Vics production of the 50-minute one-act play, directed by Jeremy Herrin, is as polished as an assassin’s pistol. Well maybe not molding, as Ben scolds his partner for his dirty-looking gun. Appearances are important to Ben, after all, and, this being a Pinter play, so are rituals. Ben is adamant and demanding, resolute to the simple order of their usual missions. Gus is more and more circumspect and more and more uncomfortable about his job.