Um, Outdoor Voices just dropped a one-shoulder exercise dress and we love it more than the original.
Athleisure has seriously grown on us over the past year and our closets are definitive proof of that. From skorts and cropped sweatshirts, to ribbed flared leggings and sports dresses, clothing with a focus on comfort has become our staple. And now that there’s a new one-shoulder exercise dress on the scene, we’re wasting no time adding it to our growing collection. That’s right, Outside voice just filed a new * one shoulder exercise dress * based on its popularity racerback exercise dress, and that’s it and more.
When it comes to design, this dress is seriously ahead of the game. It’s lightweight, wicks sweat, dries quickly, and has a built-in supportive bra, so you can totally ditch your bra. favorite sport when you wear it. The sleek and stylish dress is made from the brand’s comfortable SuperForm fabric. Oh, and sure enough, it comes in three colors including black, white, and dark sky (um, we want all three). One thing to note: for absolute coverage, you can wear shorts underneath (like the Zoom 3.5).
FYI, if you’re anything like us, one workout outfit isn’t enough, especially when there are two other new Outdoor Voice styles (hello, Sports dress and Sports cards). We will also add these two remarkable pieces to the basket.
Anyway, ready to serve some serious game … or have brunch? You know what to do.
