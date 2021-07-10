Fashion
Boys’ haircuts remain traditional with El Campo 21 dress code | New
After a failed vote to give boys more freedom with their haircuts, El Campo ISD administrators adopted a more traditional dress code for students on Tuesday for the upcoming school year.
The ECISD school board considered two dress code options at a meeting called before two votes were taken. Vice Chairman of the Board Anthony Dorotik and Trustees Ed Erwin and Rich DuBroc voted to adopt the dress codeattion A, who had no hair length limit for boys, while Chairman of the Board James Russell, Secretary of the Board David Vallejo and Trustees Susan Nohavitza and Kathy Smith voted against .
I love the way El Campo students have always looked in the past, said Nohavitza. With pretty haircuts. Fresh. To do the housework. I love this look at our male students.
Vice-chairman of the board, Anthony Dorotik, said he agreed with Nohavitza, but feared the dress code might eventually be challenged.
There are issues going on with this that we were aware of, Dorotik said. I’m just afraid we’re forced to find ourselves in a situation where we might have to change anyway under circumstances that we might not want to go into. I think this change may be inevitable whether we like it or not.
After the vote for Option A failed, a vote was taken for Option B, which included the provision Male students cannot have hair that extends below the top of the shirt collar. This motion was passed with Russell, Vallejo, Nohavitza and Smith for and the other trustees against.
Aside from the male hair length layout, both dress code options were identical.
The new dress code includes rules for shoes, tops, bottoms, outerwear, hair, and various student clothing such as sunglasses, jewelry, and hats. The ECISD dress code is designed to teach grooming and hygiene, instill discipline, prevent disturbance, avoid safety hazards, and teach respect for authority, according to proposed dress code projects.
During the next school year, students will be able to wear jeans, pants, khakis, shorts and skirts. Shorts should be as long as the student’s fingertips, when placed to their sides, or no less than three inches above the knee. Shirts can be collared shirts which are t-shirts of one color or spirit and cannot expose the shoulders or torso of the students.
Students should wear hairstyles that do not cover their eyes, are not annoying, and have a natural hair color. Students cannot wear mustaches and beards. Only female students can wear earrings and no female student can have a face piercing. All clothing should be snug. No hat, hood or head covering may be worn. Only students from El Campo High School may wear backless shoes, for safety reasons, according to the dress code.
Compared to last year’s dress code, in the coming year, students will be allowed to wear ripped jeans as long as the skin above the knee is covered. Belts are no longer necessary with stockings that have belt loops. Community Youth Program t-shirts are not included in the new dress code allowances, but all students will be permitted to wear Ricebird, varsity, or military t-shirts. Brand logos on shirts and jackets can measure up to three inches by three inches, while last year the maximum was two by two.
I appreciate everyone understanding that the goal in trying to set this reunion for tonight is to allow parents enough time to prepare for the school opening on August 11, said Tuesday. Superintendent Bob Callaghan.
El Campo administrators have chosen to postpone the 2021-2022 employee dress code vote.
Louise ISD directors have yet to vote on the 2021-2022 dress code, but a discussion took place at the June board meeting.
Before the directors discussed the dress code in open session, they met behind closed doors on Tuesday night and also in another closed session on June 22. The closed-door session was held to discuss potential legal issues with the dress code and recent court cases regarding free speech for students. rights, according to Superintendent Callaghan.
In late June, the United States Supreme Court ruled 8 to 1 that a Pennsylvania school district violated a First Amendment student’s free speech rights when she was punished for sending a message vulgar outside of school. The court ruled that school districts do not have infinite control over students’ free speech rights, but they can take action in some cases to prevent bullying or violence.
Schools are able to impose more dress code requirements on students involved in voluntary extracurricular activities or events, ECISD leaders say, but Texas schools could potentially change their policies. for the student population in general.
In the August 2020 court case DeAndre Arnold v. Barbers Hill ISD, a U.S. District Judge ruled that the dress code for Texas school districts only required male college students, but not female students, to keep their hair short in violation of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause. The judge also ruled that such policies may be racially discriminatory.
Since the ruling, Texas schools have been waiting to see if they would eventually be required to change dress code policies regarding the length of male student hair.
Both cases are preceded by Tinker v. Des Moines Independent Community School District of 1969, where the Supreme Court upheld the right of students to freedom of expression when they wore black armbands at school in protest against the Vietnam War. As long as the freedom of speech was not disruptive, the court ruled that she could not be punished by the school district.
