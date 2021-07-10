St. Johns County School District seeks comment on dress code investigation Action News Jax

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla .– Between the headlines and a federal investigation, the dress code controversy in the St. Johns County school district has been the center of attention for some time. Now the district has sent out a survey seeking feedback from parents.

There are nine questions and space for comments in the survey. The survey calls for agreement or disagreement on many things, including the idea of ​​wearing pajamas or lingerie to school and gang graffiti written on clothing or school supplies.

I feel like questions are written for a certain answer, said Bartram Trail High School student Riley OKeefe.

The investigation comes just one month after the launch of a federal investigation into dress code discrimination.

OKeefe was one of 80 girls who edited their yearbook photo at Bartram Trail High School and believes the investigation didn’t do the job.

It didn’t really make sense for the issue we have with the dress code, OKeefe said. It didn’t include anything across the shoulder length of the sleeve, it didn’t include the stomach area, and it didn’t make sense to me, the armpit area.

The survey asks for the opinion of clothing covering from one armpit to another. An example of it says, Clothing should cover areas from armpit to armpit, up to 5 inches in length across the top of the thigh. Tops should have straps and be long enough to adequately cover the waist and not expose the stomach. *

OKeefes’ mother Stéphanie Fabre said 10 questions were not enough.

10 questions are not enough to cover the whole problem, she said.

Parents say a dress code committee was scheduled to meet on Thursday, June 3 but was canceled at the last minute and was not rescheduled. Fabre says the investigation was a step in the wrong direction.

It felt like a step back, it felt like a way out of that parent and student committee that could have really provided insight into this and could have created a better poll, Fabre said.

Among several questions posed, Action News Jax reached out to the district, seeking comment on the specific reason for the focus of the survey and whether the meeting would be postponed. A district spokesperson said: I will get all of this to you next week.

Zoe Lannone is another Bartram Trail HS student whose yearbook photo has been digitally altered. Her mother made a statement to Action News Jax. It reads in part:

It is very disappointing that the school board has already failed to honor its first commitment, which was to form a committee comprising students and parents to focus on the issue. This survey came as a total surprise to all of us and would have been much better informed and constructed if the school board had kept its original promise. So we are compelled to see this as yet another sign of protected and perpetual arrogance and reluctance to be responsible and create real change.

Parents have until July 16 to submit their responses.

