Shilpa Shetty sets the internet on fire in shimmering bodycon dress with cutout waist | Fashion trends





Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra just set the internet on fire after sharing a photo of herself wearing a wine-colored skin-tight ensemble. Shilpa, who is currently appearing as a judge on Super Dancer Chapter 4, struck a pose in the one-shoulder thigh-slit dress with a cutout at the waist, looking like a glittering diva. Shilpa shared the photo on Instagram today. the Hungama 2 the actor looked incredibly sexy while wearing the shimmering dress. It comes from the rays of the designer label, Neetu Rohra. She captioned the photo, Ready Shetty Go! # SuperDancerChapter4 #NachpanKaTyohaar #lookoftheday #OOTD #gratitude # blessed. It was clicked on the sets of the dance reality show Super Dancer Chapter 4. READ ALSO: Shilpa Shetty Stuns In Daring Black Cropped Top, 18k gold pants The dress featured a one-shoulder neckline and was embellished with intricate sequin patterns throughout. The long-sleeved midi ensemble featured a risky cutout at the waist that flaunted the enviable divas curves and toned tummy. The thigh-high split took things up a notch. Shilpa wore the ensemble with a necklace adorned with delicate layered pearls. She paired it with a matching bracelet and rings. The minimal accessories allowed the sequined outfit to be the star of the set. She completed the look with gold embellished peep-toe pumps. Shilpa left her locks open in a side parting with the dress code. She styled them in soft curls. She went for a subtle smoky purple eye shadow, bold kohl-embellished eyes and eyeliner on the lids, well-defined brows, a nude pink lip shade, highlighter glowing across the face, and a hint of blush. on the cheeks for her makeup. The actor’s photo was an instant hit online and garnered over 60,000 likes within minutes of posting. Shilpas’ sister Shamita Shetty also loved the post and left a heart in the comments section. Shilpa will next be seen in Hungama 2, which premieres on Disney + Hotstar on July 23. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also stars Pranitha Subhash, Paresh Rawal, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Joshi, Rajpal Yadav, Johnny Lever and Tiku Talsania in key roles. Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

