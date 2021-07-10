Fashion
Pippa Middleton Just Wore Cutest Dress Under $ 200, On Sale At Wimbledon
Kate Middleton made a stylish appearance at Wimbledon last week, and today it was Pippa’s turn. It’s no secret that both sisters are huge tennis fans (a bit like me), so it was only a matter of time before they showed up to the prestigious tournament. Understandably, Pippa looked chic for the occasion, but instead of sporting a designer piece with a four-figure price tag, she opted for a $ 150 dress from Polo Ralph Lauren which is currently on sale. How refreshing is that?
Pippa’s dress is quintessentially preppy and perfect for Wimbledon. With puffed sleeves, a gingham print and a tie belt, it looks like the perfect summer dress. Scroll down to shop for her dress and other gingham pieces that will look chic no matter what your summer plans are.
On Pippa Middleton: Ralph Lauren polo shirt Gingham cotton wrap dress ($ 150)
Ralph lauren Gingham cotton wrap dress ($ 150)
Buy more of the Vichy trend:
Lucila Beach Blue Gingham Dress ($ 130)
Reform Oswald linen top ($ 128)
H&M Tight dress ($ 13)
PA Straight leg pants ($ 49)
Reform Maeve linen skirt ($ 128)
Loeffler Randall Bucket hat ($ 60)
Kitri Gingham dress Fonteyn ($ 249)
expert Ruffled gingham crop top ($ 30)
H&M Crepe dress ($ 35)
Reform One Piece Scoop Back Wave ($ 98)
Tory Burch Printed skirt ($ 298)
PA Gingham Puff Sleeve Cropped Top ($ 35)
Sister Jeanne Love Note Gingham Midi Dress ($ 138)
H&M Off The Shoulder Top ($ 25)
Caroline Constas Quinn dress ($ 495)
Free people Lights Out Gingham Corset Top ($ 78)
Reform Hartford dress ($ 248)
Kitri Bridget Vichy Top ($ 146)
