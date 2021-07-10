New KNC x Bape collaboration blurs streetwear and beauty lines even more – Glossy





Beauty brand KNC, founded by Kristen Noel Crawley, is the latest beauty brand to launch into streetwear by collaborating with iconic Japanese streetwear label A Bathing Ape (also known as Bape). The seven-piece collection, launching July 10, includes Bape-inspired lip balms and lip masks, as well as KNC x Bape branded hoodies and crop tops. The range will be available in all four US Bape stores and in Bape and KNC online stores. Two Bape stores outside of the United States, in London and Bangkok, will only sell clothing and not beauty products. Coins for the collaboration range from $ 25 to $ 250. According to Crawley, KNC’s very first launch in 2016 featured camouflage prints specifically inspired by Bape, as she’s been a fan of the brand and streetwear in general for years. Her husband is streetwear designer and former Kanye West manager Don C. She said that the official use of Bape designs and prints and their ethical application of KNC Beauty has been a wonderfully rewarding experience. KNC and Bape both promote the collaboration on their respective Instagrams, where they have almost 5 million combined followers (around 4.7 million are from Bape). Beauty and streetwear are generally very gendered categories. Despite a growing interest in skin care products among men, beauty has traditionally been very strongly marketed to women. Conversely, streetwear and sneakers, in particular, have always been sold to men, to the point that there is a common joke about shrink it and pink being the preferred strategy of sneaker designers for making women’s shoes. But in recent months, that has slowly changed. StockX released a report in February showing a 130% increase in users of the site from Jan 2020 to Jan 2021. Kyx World, a subscription-based sneaker service launched in April, has found that more than a quarter of its users are women, well above the 10-15% expected by CEO Brian Mupo before launch. Many sneakers are prohibitively expensive for women, Mupo said. A shoe like a Nike Dunk can cost $ 400 for a size 12, but if you look at a [men’s] size 5, it’s like $ 700. This has historically been unfair to women. But despite this, women’s interest in streetwear and sneakers continues to grow. As female streetwear grows, so does male beauty. Driven by new launches such as Men Shiseido in March and Boy from Chanel in 2018, the male beauty market should be worth nearly $ 19 billion by 2027, according to Grand View Research. According to NPD, sales of men’s skin care in April 2021 was higher than women’s skin care sales in April 2020. Beauty and streetwear crossovers are certainly more and more common. Kith has teamed up with Este Lauder in 2019 for a collection. In 2020, Travis Scott worked with Byredo and Supreme with Pat McGrath. Last March, Off-White partnered with Amorepacific for an exclusivity in the Asian market. With both categories on the rise, it is fitting that brands from both worlds are looking to collaborate. In an emailed statement, Kevin Le, Head of Brand Partnerships for Bapes, said that with the KNC collaboration, the brand wanted to show our supporters that beauty and fashion can go hand in hand.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glossy.co/fashion/new-knc-x-bape-collaboration-further-blurs-the-lines-of-streetwear-and-beauty/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos