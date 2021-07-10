Hot Sam Clothing Store Celebrates 100 Years with Black Wall Street Event on Saturday July 10 – Home of CW50





Meeting to offer accommodation, children’s camp in DetroitDetroit Blight Busters are working to beautify a neighborhood on the West Side, but they may need your help. 8 hours ago

Flood clean-up efforts continue in DetroitCity of Detroit officials are reminding residents of flood-damaged areas that crews will continue to pick up curbside debris, and that no burn tickets will be issued in affected areas. 8 hours ago

Trinity Health requires its employees to be vaccinatedThe requirement takes effect immediately. 8 hours ago

Biden revives Board of Governors with bipartisan group, appoints Governor WhitmerPresident Joe Biden on Thursday relaunched the board of governors, an advisory board of governors and a number of key Cabinet secretaries and senior administration officials focused on strengthening federal and state collaboration on key issues national security. 8 hours ago

Hot Sam clothing store celebrates 100 years with event in Black Wall Street on Saturday July 10Hot Sams, the oldest menswear store in downtown Detroit, will officially celebrate its 100th anniversary on July 10. 8 hours ago

Several Michigan beaches closed due to increased bacteria levelsSeveral Michigan beaches, mostly on the Lower Peninsula, are facing closures due to an increased level of bacteria. 9 hours ago

The Belle Isle Aquarium will reopen to the public on July 16Prepare to enter the Belle Isle Aquarium again. 1 day ago

Renowned Detroit Artist Uses Industry-Inspired Artwork To Raise Money For Local Restaurants, Art FoundationRecognized for his talent by his employer Ford three decades ago, Tony Roko was commissioned by the auto company to paint murals at numerous Ford facilities. 1 day ago

Michigan SOS Now Offers Walk-In Meetings, Slots Still Not GuaranteedMichigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said a new operating model would help branches process transactions more efficiently as demand for services increased and customers expressed frustration with appointments. mandatory. 1 day ago

Vice President Kamala Harris postpones Detroit trip to MondayVice President Kamala Harris is due to travel to Detroit on Monday. 1 day ago

City of Detroit Announces New Free Meal Distribution ProgramAs of Wednesday, July 7, the schedule for the distribution of free Detroit meals to parks and recreation centers is changing. 2 days ago

Whitmer signs $ 4.4 billion federal bill to resume COVID pandemic in MI schoolsThe bipartisan supplemental bill distributes more than $ 4 billion in emergency aid to federal elementary and secondary schools, or ESSERs, to fuel schools’ efforts to get our children back on track. 2 days ago

Detroit fire lieutenant killed in Troy gas station shootingDetroit Fire Marshal Eric Jones has identified Senior Lt. Francis Dombrowski as the victim of a shooting at a Shell gas station in Troy. 2 days ago

UAW leader sentenced for role in racketeering scandalThe man who once oversaw a large area of ​​United Auto Workers was sentenced to jail on Tuesday for his role in a union racketeering scandal. 2 days ago

Flint drinking water lawsuits: Federal Court of Appeal refuses to intervene in civil litigationA federal appeals court will not intervene in the civil litigation over the Flint water crisis. 2 days ago

5ft python slips into toilet bowl, bites manA man had the kind of morning nightmares while using the toilet. 3 days ago

Tyson Foods Recalls Chicken Products Due to Possible Listeria ContaminationThe recall includes Tyson brand products and private label restaurant products. 3 days ago

New farm at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Oakland to provide patients with fresh produce and moreThe Pontiac farm is the most recent hospital farm in the health system. 3 days ago

A giveaway like Michigan will require all staff to be fully immunizedGift of Life Michigan will soon require all staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. 3 days ago

Matiss Kivlenieks update: autopsy reveals blunt trauma to chest as cause of deathThe Oakland County Medical Examiner’s Office said an autopsy revealed the 24-year-old was killed by blunt trauma to the chest with severe internal injuries from the fireworks explosion . 3 days ago

Great Lakes drownings increase in 2021, nonprofit saysMore drownings have been reported in the Great Lakes so far in 2021 than around the same time last year, prompting authorities to urge swimmers to enforce water safety measures. 3 days ago

Whitmer: allocating $ 150 million in federal rescue funds to local parksGov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday called for $ 150 million in federal coronavirus relief funds for local Michigan parks and trails, the second time she has proposed major recreation spending in less than a month. 3 days ago

FEMA officials to travel to Michigan to assess flood damageFEMA officials are traveling to Wayne County to assess the damage caused by flooding in June. 3 days ago

