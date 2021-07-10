Neiman Marcus and Anastasia Extensions Show the Feather Fashion Trend – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

Fashion
There is no need to ruffle feathers tonight as feathers are totally in fashion right now. Deco is checking out some sweet styles that will have you flying high in the fashion world.
Miley Cyrus (vocals): And I don’t need you anymore. I no longer need you. I no longer need you.
Miley Cyrus rocks them.
Miley Cyrus (vocals): You can jive, have the time of your life.
And J.Lo took them to new heights.
Jennifer Lopez (vocals): You tell me I’m a real one, that I’m the right one, but only when you’re alone.
Feathers are skyrocketing in the fashion world, and if you want to follow celebs like Jennifer Hudson, Hailey Bieber, Cardi B and Dua Lipa, Neiman Marcus from the boutiques of Bal Harbor is here for you.
These feather outfits will make you feel like you’re flying.
Katharine Rubino, Neiman Marcus, Bal Harbor Shops: Feathers have always been a big part of fashion, and now more than ever you see celebrities and everyone wearing feathers.
The trend is to have fun.
Don your glamor in a sparkling feather jacket or start the party with a cute cocktail dress.
Katharine Rubino: You can wear feathers with anything, even a little touch of feather or an entire feather dress. Everything is fine.
Want a touch of color? A touch of feathers will make you look pretty in pink.
Or you can keep it casual by teaming feathers with jeans.
Katharine Rubino: You can go from day to night and look chic still in a small feather.
The feather trend isn’t just about clothes. Feather hair extensions are making a comeback thanks to viral TikTok star Addison Rae.
Anastasia Molchanov, Extensions By Anastasia: I think feather extensions are back right now because it’s a fun summer festival look, and everyone loves a cute accessory.
At Extensions By Anastasia in Fort Lauderdale, feathers are an easy way to take your hair game to the next level.
Anastasia Molchanov: Feather extensions are real feathers, natural, long, thin, thick feathers in different colors that we put individually at the customer to add color and fun.
Extensions come in all kinds of colors, and you can totally mix and match.
They are tied by wrapping a small bead on the hair and tightening it.
Anastasia Molchanov: It takes a few seconds to put on, and they can wear it for as long as they want.
Satine Garcia, client: I am extremely satisfied with the result. I think it looks awesome and cool, and I know it will last. When you go out it just gives you an extra boost.
