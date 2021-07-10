TikTok’s Young Men’s Style Advice





TikTok is an insatiable platform, and male-style content abounds, including a lot of entry-level: type tutorials, product suggestions, video listings, and endless and endless amounts of match photos, or match movies. , or movies of match photos. There are established fads, and fads, like Wisdom Kaye (@ wisdm8), who bought their debut by posting on TikTok. This area of ​​interest for creators, however, shares its personal activities and language. They mock each other good-naturedly, mocking signature shticks. They regularly roll their eyes at certain garments, like the Comme des Garons Play heart-emblem sneakers (heart-shaped shoes). They debate the ethics of duplicate sneakers, or whether or not you can put on a jacket in any way. Sometimes they unearth an improbable hero outfit: Wrangler Wrancher dress jeans, Chef Cookman pants, an empty tote bag. Sometimes using the app duo feature, a full chain of men will check the same outfit fit usually sincerely (including a tote bag at a glance), usually wryly (wearing a high top tank top). and easy pants). Many of these designers have also built an impromptu neighborhood from the app: Mr. Martinez started a group chat on Instagram that now features Mr. Boutilier, Mr. Bolduc, and a dozen different TikTok style designers. The scene also has a local podcast, A pair of Kings, which regularly selects the main players. Not too long ago, Mr. Martinez posted a video of him slapping one of Mr. Boutiliers’ stickers on a Fairfax Avenue storefront in Los Angeles, a goodwill gesture across the country. This microscene is small and nonetheless goes under the radar of most big styling companies. It was only in the past two weeks that some members received free products from manufacturers, a well-known benchmark for influencer influence. But TikTok remains to be widely viewed as an app for young people, and many established businesses, deaf to internal rhythms and psychics jokes, nonetheless fail to determine the methods of presenting themselves to it. (The clumsy Ssense TIC Tac is a running joke among these stylish TikTokers.) And many of these creators yearn for something nobler and less gratuitous than sheer consideration and scale.

