Fashion
Almost 60% of sustainable fashion claims are greenwashing, report says
4 Min reading
Most fashion brands are addicted to greenwashing, according to a new report. Some of the worst offenders making false or misleading statements include H&M, ASOS, and M&S. The report also denounced brands for lack of transparency, including Lululemon, Patagonia and Burberry.
Published by the association Foundation of Evolving Markets, the new report reveals that up to 59% of all green claims by European and UK fashion brands are misleading. Despite the commitments made to reduce their environmental footprint, a large majority of brands still depend on synthetic fibers made from fossil fuels. Some of them also fail to provide credible information on how they plan to reduce their environmental footprint.
The worst offenders
H&M tops the list for the number of false claims, according to the report. Up to 96% of the company’s complaints violated competition and market guidelines in one way or another. The other worst offenders for greenwashing include ASOS with 89% of their misleading claims and M&S with 88%.
One of the biggest shocks came from the H & Ms Conscious collection, which was found to contain a higher proportion of man-made fibers than its fast fashion line. While the first contained 72%, the second had 61%.
Nearly 50 major fashion players were analyzed as part of the research on the use of synthetic fibers. He collected data from questionnaires, public information and online store analyzes. Changing Markets has also rated over 4,000 products from 12 brands, from Main Street to Luxury.
The problem with synthetic fibers
Synthetic fibers were the focus of the report as these materials still depend on fossil fuels like oil and fracking gas for their production. Currently, the oil required to produce synthetic fibers exceeds Spain’s annual oil consumption, according to the report.
An example of a synthetic fiber is virgin polyester, a fabric that many brands have now avoided in the name of durability. However, Changing Markets says other lesser-known synthetics are still in use.
Some brands undertake to no longer use virgin polyester, [but] they don’t make such a commitment to synthetics in general, the authors wrote.
The brands undertake to no longer use virgin polyester, [but] no such commitment regarding synthetics in general.
Synthetics Anonymous, Foundation of Evolving Markets
According to product evaluation reports, 85% of all Boohoo items contain synthetics. Inditex, Zara’s parent company, uses the most synthetic materials by weight.
As brands rush to capitalize on consumer concerns by using sustainability as a marketing ploy, the vast majority of those claims are all flirtatious and without substance, said Urska Trunk, campaign manager at Changing Markets.
Plastic downcycling: not a solution
The report also highlighted the absence of true circular solutions adopted by brands. In an attempt to go green, many are turning to fibers made from recycled single-use plastic bottles. For the authors, this is simply a false solution as it is a one-way street to landfill or incineration.
The vast majority of these statements are all flirtatious and without substance.
Urska Trunk, Campaign Manager, Changing Markets Foundation
About 85% of the brands polled in the report had used recycled plastic bottles, again leading the way. 90% of H & Ms recycled polyester comes from bottles.
Commenting on the widespread use of recycled plastic, Trunk says brands are dragging their feet to embrace truly circular solutions.
[They are] failing to make the necessary investments to ensure a future in which clothing can be recycled into clothing, she added.
Lily: 80% of shoppers want plastic waste warning labels on clothing
Brands are not making the investments necessary to ensure a future in which clothing can be recycled into clothing.
Urska Trunk, Campaign Manager, Changing Markets Foundation
Lack of transparency on green claims
One of the main flaws of fashion brands is their lack of evidence to back up their sustainability claims, according to the report. Some products, for example, were labeled as responsible but did not specify the amount of recycled content.
Some of the underperforming brands that have minimal or no transparency on their use of synthetic fibers include Primark, Boohoo, Nike, and, surprisingly, Patagonia.
Despite being a forerunner in its reputation as a sustainable, value-driven brand, Patagonia refused to respond to the Changing Markets survey and did not disclose its use of synthetics.
While he encourages people to buy less, demand more, and join the fight against irresponsible and rapid manufacturing, he does not commit to moving away from synthetics entirely, the researchers wrote.
Patagonia was also in the spotlight for replacing virgin polyester with recycled ocean plastics. The report criticized the approach as one that does little to stop the flow of plastics into the environment and only addresses the consequences of the plastic pollution problem.
Main image courtesy of Unsplash.
