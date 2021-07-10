Bookmark 3 Magazines For $ 12 Shipped This Weekend: Men’s Health, GQ, Forbes, More

Fashion
DiscountsMags now offer three magazines for $ 12 in its last group sale of the weekend. This means that each title in the sale is available at $ 4 a noise (provided you’re ready to grab at least three), and there are plenty of big names here. Taste of Home, Bon Appetit, Forbes, Mens Health, GQ, Esquire, Womens Health, Golf Digest and more are all available this weekend. Now’s a great time to refresh your subscriptions, score easy giveaways for people (each title of your can be sent to a different address), or just to bring some new reading material into your life. Go below for more details.
This week-end group sale bring the price of each title until $ 4 per year with free monthly shipping, no sales tax and absolutely no chance of auto-renewal like on Amazon. At this price point, pretty much all titles are now lower than the usual weekend prices and in some cases take them back to the lowest we’ve been tracking this year.
While it’s hard to go wrong here, one of the highlights is Men’s health. This one sells for $ 9 per year or more at Amazon and is now at the lowest price we can find as part of today’s bundle. Health and fitness advice, fashion, and entertainment coverage make Mens Health essential reading for men who want to be stronger, smarter, more serious, and richer.
You can browse everything for build your package here. You will need to choose at least three subscriptions to take advantage of the special price, but you can also choose to add a fourth or fifth title at the same price too.
Remember that you can always tag Entrepreneur magazine on $ 4 alone, without package, as part of our mid-week offers as well. Then go get your new Amazon First Reads July eBookgifts and browse our July 2021 summer reading list while you’re at it.
Learn more about men’s health:
Advice from the most trusted, experienced, and academically affiliated authorities on health, fitness, weight loss and relationships. Covering everything from fashion to the latest in entertainment, science and more. Easy access to the latest research in the most credible and peer-reviewed academic journals. Daily coverage of health and wellness trends.
