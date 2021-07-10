How to become a fashion lawyer: Becoming a fashion lawyer: a promising career option in the coming decade

MUMBAI: What comes to your mind when you think of fashion and law? Does giving fashion a legal annotation make it more fascinating or less boring? Is it possible for someone who loves glamor to become a fashion lawyer?

Can being a fashion lawyer add a touch of glamor to the boring legal life of a lawyer? The answer is -maybe. The field of law is volatile and dynamic, it must adapt to what is happening in society like everything in fashion.

The Fashion and Luxury business requires a thorough understanding of the legal framework that governs the key internal activities of companies, as well as their relationships with customers and other third parties. Fashion lawyers perform a wide range of tasks ranging from the formation and dissolution of business entities, to advice on brand development, intellectual property monetization, franchising, merchandising, advertising, drafting protection and contract negotiation in arbitration and litigation of trademarks, copyright and other intellectual property matters. , examine export and import issues related to the fashion industry, such as arranging for import and export licenses, securing the rights of fashion designers, models, photographers and other stakeholders. To become a successful fashion lawyer, one must have a thorough understanding of the legal issues, compliance and solution of the fashion industry.

The Fashion Law courses provide an overview of fashion law which is an emerging area of ​​legal specialty that encompasses legal issues relating to each component of the fashion fraternity. The course focuses on the main legal issues related to the industry from a practical point of view:

* Brand protection through different types of intellectual property rights, as well as international filing and creation of a domain name that can be used to protect fashion designs and models;

* Fashion trade through fashion negotiations and specific agreements for the industry;

* Counterfeiting issues: from product liability to consumer protection;

* Role of ethics and brand initiatives in the industry.

The courses are regularly supplemented by practical cases (simulations with managers and lawyers from the fashion industry) and a teaching method by case study will be adopted in which the participants will be delegated a brand and will be required to create all legal compliance.



Fashion law courses are designed to:

* Graduates, law students and practicing lawyers who wish to learn the fundamentals of the fashion and luxury industries from a legal perspective.

* Business and Economics graduates and students who wish to familiarize themselves with the most important legal issues in the fashion and luxury industries in order to develop transversal and intra skills that will allow them to effectively manage basic processes, in particular in small and medium enterprises. large companies.

* Fashion, journalism or photography graduates and students looking to learn more about the plethora of legal issues associated with the fashion industry.



Fashion Law Journal, an exclusive publication on fashion law, recently announced such courses aimed at addressing legal issues in the fashion industry.

Anuj Kumar, founder of Fashion Law Journal, said, “Fashion law is a promising area as new fashion companies are emerging and the first ones seek to expand. The clothing and textile industry is the second sector after agriculture, generating huge employment and also contributing a good amount to the nation’s GDP. The textile mega parks have already been announced by the Union government in the recent Union budget to double the size of the industry by 350 billion dollars until 2025. To solve the legal problems of this industry, specialist attorneys are required to practice fashion law. ”

“Our Fashion Law courses are designed to provide participants with the latest practical information, industry references and expertise on the most important areas of legal frameworks and perspectives in the fashion and luxury industries. Beginning with an overview of the sector, including legal compliance of fashion brands, intellectual property and specific agreements, the course will focus on all the major stages of the fashion life cycle and promote the framework applied to the fashion and luxury industry. The courses include lectures from international and national experts in the industry, “he added.

Those who are interested in understanding the field of fashion law, legal issues in the fashion industry, or who wish to pursue a career in fashion law can take the courses offered in the certificate program option and diploma by Legal Desire and Fashion Law Journal at www.legaldesire.com/fashionlaw, their batch starts next month with limited places. On the basis of merit, scholarships of up to 30 percent are also offered to selected applicants.





