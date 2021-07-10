Fashion
How to become a fashion lawyer: Becoming a fashion lawyer: a promising career option in the coming decade
Can being a fashion lawyer add a touch of glamor to the boring legal life of a lawyer? The answer is -maybe. The field of law is volatile and dynamic, it must adapt to what is happening in society like everything in fashion.
Congratulations!
You have successfully voted
The Fashion and Luxury business requires a thorough understanding of the legal framework that governs the key internal activities of companies, as well as their relationships with customers and other third parties. Fashion lawyers perform a wide range of tasks ranging from the formation and dissolution of business entities, to advice on brand development, intellectual property monetization, franchising, merchandising, advertising, drafting protection and contract negotiation in arbitration and litigation of trademarks, copyright and other intellectual property matters. , examine export and import issues related to the fashion industry, such as arranging for import and export licenses, securing the rights of fashion designers, models, photographers and other stakeholders. To become a successful fashion lawyer, one must have a thorough understanding of the legal issues, compliance and solution of the fashion industry.
The Fashion Law courses provide an overview of fashion law which is an emerging area of legal specialty that encompasses legal issues relating to each component of the fashion fraternity. The course focuses on the main legal issues related to the industry from a practical point of view:
* Brand protection through different types of intellectual property rights, as well as international filing and creation of a domain name that can be used to protect fashion designs and models;
* Fashion trade through fashion negotiations and specific agreements for the industry;
* Counterfeiting issues: from product liability to consumer protection;
* Role of ethics and brand initiatives in the industry.
The courses are regularly supplemented by practical cases (simulations with managers and lawyers from the fashion industry) and a teaching method by case study will be adopted in which the participants will be delegated a brand and will be required to create all legal compliance.
Fashion law courses are designed to:
* Graduates, law students and practicing lawyers who wish to learn the fundamentals of the fashion and luxury industries from a legal perspective.
* Business and Economics graduates and students who wish to familiarize themselves with the most important legal issues in the fashion and luxury industries in order to develop transversal and intra skills that will allow them to effectively manage basic processes, in particular in small and medium enterprises. large companies.
* Fashion, journalism or photography graduates and students looking to learn more about the plethora of legal issues associated with the fashion industry.
Fashion Law Journal, an exclusive publication on fashion law, recently announced such courses aimed at addressing legal issues in the fashion industry.
Anuj Kumar, founder of Fashion Law Journal, said, “Fashion law is a promising area as new fashion companies are emerging and the first ones seek to expand. The clothing and textile industry is the second sector after agriculture, generating huge employment and also contributing a good amount to the nation’s GDP. The textile mega parks have already been announced by the Union government in the recent Union budget to double the size of the industry by 350 billion dollars until 2025. To solve the legal problems of this industry, specialist attorneys are required to practice fashion law. ”
“Our Fashion Law courses are designed to provide participants with the latest practical information, industry references and expertise on the most important areas of legal frameworks and perspectives in the fashion and luxury industries. Beginning with an overview of the sector, including legal compliance of fashion brands, intellectual property and specific agreements, the course will focus on all the major stages of the fashion life cycle and promote the framework applied to the fashion and luxury industry. The courses include lectures from international and national experts in the industry, “he added.
Those who are interested in understanding the field of fashion law, legal issues in the fashion industry, or who wish to pursue a career in fashion law can take the courses offered in the certificate program option and diploma by Legal Desire and Fashion Law Journal at www.legaldesire.com/fashionlaw, their batch starts next month with limited places. On the basis of merit, scholarships of up to 30 percent are also offered to selected applicants.
This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible for the content of this article in any way.
Sources
2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/home/education/news/becoming-a-fashion-lawyer-a-promising-career-option-in-the-coming-decade/articleshow/84293598.cms
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]