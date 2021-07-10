Deadline Detroit | “We are survivors”: Hot Sam celebrates 100 years in Detroit with Campus Martius festivities today





A downtown block party and free event on Campus Martius on Saturday celebrate the centenary of Hot Sam’s, which calls itself “an iconic Detroit menswear brand.” The festivities begin with a “black business bazaar” with sidewalk sales by the clothier and about two dozen other area traders setting up stalls on Monroe Street from noon to 5 p.m. between Randolph and Farmer.

Cliff Greene and Tony Stovall (right), who bought the shop in 1994 after 20 years as sellers there, are trying to draw more than OGs (old gentlemen). (Photo: Facebook) This is followed by free entertainment, giveaways and a fashion show hosted by local actor-comedian Mike Bonner at Campus Martius from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., hosted by the Downtown Detroit Partnership group of companies with city support, of Bedrock Detroit and others. The star artist is LaDarrel “Saxappeal” Johnson, a lifelong Detroit resident. Four food trucks will be nearby at Cadillac Square, and a “summer chic” outfit is suggested. Hot Sam’s, founded by Sam Freedman on Brush Street in March 2021, is now owned by Tony Stovall and Cliff Green. They bought it from the founder’s family in 1994 after working there for two decades as sellers – “making it a true American / Detroit dream personified,” their say. website. Lauren Stovall joined her father’s company as Marketing Director. Her celebration includes 100th anniversary t-shirts ($ 30) and a store history video (below). “We are survivors of the Great Depression, the Great Recession and the global Covid-19 pandemic,” he proclaims during a promo for today’s events. The store closed for four months last year when the plague hit and turned to online sales from a hastily launched e-commerce site that was expanded with a loan from Fifth Third Bank.

Centennial t-shirts cost $ 30. In addition to office and leisure clothing, the company offers bespoke and made-to-measure clothing. He’s trying to reach beyond the clients Lauren Stovall describes as “original gentlemen, our version of OG,” she says in a BLAC review interview this week. “[They were] the men who wore suits, top hats, who really liked to dress from head to toe, who were proud and delighted with this complete ensemble. This customer has been our base, it has been our bread and butter. “But looking all over downtown in the Financial District, where we are at, we see a lot of changes and businesses falling down. So that brings in a potential new clientele of a younger modern man. “We had to change our store.… For a long time we didn’t even have jeans in the store. We were mostly kind of a costume store. Now we’re getting more laid back, especially coming out of the pandemic. do not really get dressed. We are at home where we have lounge wear, leisure wear. … “We went 99 years without having an e-commerce store. We launched it in the midst of the pandemic and it allowed us to have a wider reach.” Promotional video

