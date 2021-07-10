Connect with us

Here’s what we know about Dua Lipa’s fashion campaign with Versace

Donatella Versace said she couldn’t think of a better woman to embody the spirit of the collection.

From pop sensation to fashion icon, Dua Lipa islevitatingat the top of the celebrity world with its new fall / winter campaign featuring Versace. As the official face of Versace’s Fall / Winter 2021 campaign, Lipa is on her way to the next fashion pioneer in Hollywood. Both the singer and the renowned fashion label have similar stylish qualities that make them the pinnacle celebrity collaboration.

After meeting her a few years ago in London, Donatella Versace experienced the “unique and special” qualities would make her the “perfect woman to embody the spirit of Versace and this collection”. With a different look than what she usually sports and styled to perfection with some of Versace’s latest pieces, Dua is sure to drop many jaws with this new promotion. This is what we know about Dua Lipa’s fashion campaign with Versace.

7 He was photographed by Mert and Marcus

The ‘New Rules’ singer posed effortlessly in the 2021 Versace FW campaign photographs. Effortlessly modeling for the campaign, Lipa was photographed by “Versace Vets” Mert Atlas and Marcus Piggott.

High fashion photographers have worked together for over twenty-five years and are known for their work being“an incredible use of color and often hyperreal light”obviously seen in the Versace images of Lipa. They have been featured in a number of leading publications, such as many different editions of Vogue, Vanity Fair and W, Just to name a few. The duo have worked with a variety of celebrities including Madonna and Nicki Minaj and have also worked with some of the the world’s most popular fashion houses such as Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent and Givenchy.

6 Dua Lipa is a huge Versace fan

Even before being chosen as the face of this year’s Versace Fall / Winter campaign, Dua Lipa has been honoring the brand for years. Lipa has been pictured wearing numerous Versace numbers at red carpet events, for example, she wore “a Versace print dress at the 2019 Met Gala and a sheer butterfly dress at this year’s Grammy Awards”. She has even included pieces from the fashion house in her music videos, “Levitation,” “Don’t Start Now” and “New Rules,” which feature clothing. “from the track of the mark.”Lipa isn’t just brand loyal when seen in public, she posts her outfits on her Instagram, many articles featuring Versace items.

5 She has red hair in the countryside

With the latest addition of the Versace model added to her resume, came Dua’s hair transformation. The twenty-five-year-old popstar has gone from her classic long, straight

black hair to a long “bright red” head of hair. Hair color has also been seen on Gigi Hadid “for the presentation video of the autumn collection” and Donatella wanted to include the same hair color on Lipa that she is “a symbol of passion and strength.” The hair color was accompanied by “a set of bangs waved by hairstylist Paul Hanlon.”

4 It features the brand’s latest print

Much of this campaign, aside from Dua Lipa surprisingly representing the brand’s latest ad, is the new and improved from Versace.Greek to print. theGreekthe print is actually one of the classic brand patterns however, it “has been enlarged to scale, rendered three-dimensional and embellished with a range of luminous shades,” the brand says. Images from Dua’s fall / winter campaign carrying the news Greekprinting with color pops are “should amplify the identity of the label.”

3 The outfits were designed by Jacob K

The remarkable outfits shown in the pictures were assembled by fashion stylist Jacob K.Jacob was accompanied by“creative direction of Ferdinando Verderi”which both brought the concept of Versace to life for its fall / winter collection. The extraordinary

the images showcase the incredible style achieved by Jacob K with pops of color such as yellow and red representing the art and dedication that Versace has put into their latest collection.

2 The outfits are colorful

With the famous VersaceGreekImproved pattern, Lipa cradles the improved design alongside vibrant colors that don’t just radiate its red, almost, copper hair.she is photographed “is wearing a yellow dress with a sweetheart neckline, a geometric ensemble and a red cropped top.” The unconventional style of the FW collection doesn’t end there as another image shows Dua wearing “amazing platforms and leather scarves” writes. Dazed.com.Although the collection retains the typical neutral pattern of fall and winter seen in fashion during these seasons, the brand wanted to retain its classic Versace style with, “Bursts of red, pink and yellow” which adds “a playful character to mini dresses and accessories”.

1 The makeup was done by Lisa Eldridge

The Grammy Award winner modeled for the brand in natural-looking makeup with a pop of color on her lips. The makeup was done by celebrity makeup artist Lisa Eldridge. Despite being one of the celeb’s most beloved makeup artists, Eldridge has also brought her expertise to Youtube, being “one of the most detailed and trusted beauty gurus on the platform.”Lisa Eldridge is a fluent makeup artist for Dua and has fantastically brought her extreme talent and artistry to the Versace campaign.

Dua Lipa, the face of Versace’s fall / winter 2021 campaign, has surely amazed fans of the iconic singer and the fashion house itself. The stunning featured images of Lipa make fashion lovers around the world swoon and are excited for this coming season.

