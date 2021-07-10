San Diego Fashion Week Announces First In-Person Event in New York





See + Do California’s biggest traditional Fashion Week returns for first in-person event in New York in partnership with Sothebys and Art Renewal Center in July 2021 Friday July 9, 20210



San Diego Fashion Week (FWSD), California’s biggest traditional fashion week, announced its first in-person event in New York City, The Art and Beauty Behind Fashion, in partnership with Sothebys and the Center for artistic renewal (BOW). As part of a burgeoning tradition of collaboration between FWSD and ARC, the signature event will feature each designer showcasing their exclusive garment inspired by a work of art from the Art Renewal Center. With all the creative women! For the first time in the history of the event, the nine designers presented are women, including NALAA, My generation, Bea Cruz PH, J2911, Moon dust concepts, L Label loves Emvee Bikini, Clothing for foreigners, Eiona, and Sierra Mitchell. The Bi-Coastal event will take place on Saturday, July 24 from 36:00 PST at Sothebys New York, while viewers at home will be able to watch the show via YouTube and IGTV. Participants can vote for their best fashion designer from July 24 to July 31 on the FWSD voting page, and the show’s winner will be announced at FWSD’s flagship event in October in San Diego. As part of its third partnership with ARC, FWSD TheArt and Beauty Behind Fashion, the designers will

launch their original couture outfits associated and inspired by the flagship pieces of the 15th ARC Salon Competition. The prestigious ARC Salon Competition is the world’s largest for figurative art, receiving more than 4,941 entries from 83 countries in the last cycle. These nine winning paintings, paired with original looks from FWSD designers, allow artists to promote contemporary realism to a wider audience and expose the representative art movement to top fashion designers around the world. Additionally, it will allow FWSD designers to market themselves to top art collectors and influencers around the world, creating an ideal partnership. The FWSD team makes fashion week history “Last year the FWSD team made fashion week history around the world and will still have a virtual exhibit on the Sothebys website with ARC, which was a major victory. during the pandemic and an amazing way to shift gears to keep things flawless always happening. , said Gwen Bates, director of FWSD. This year is no different and offers even more unique opportunities for all of our designers. As the West Coast’s longest and most important fashion week, we are truly delighted that this signature event known exclusively to FWSD will experience growth in the years to come, in addition to inspiring fashion enthusiasts. art and fashion around the world. We are excited to step out and safely conduct this gallery experience in New York City. The Art and Beauty Behind Fashion exhibition will feature editorial shots and videography opportunities, as well as live models to display the artwork through Sothebys, creating a comprehensive presentation and immersive experience for guests who are in person and watching virtually. So much work is required to create an exhibition like this, not only from the Art Renewal Center, but the work done by all the artists who have spent months or years creating their masterpieces. said Kara Lysandra Ross, Co-President and COO. of the CRA. Being able to combine an art exhibition with a fashion event like this, where an entirely separate group of artists working in a different art form can come together cooperatively, takes the experience to a whole new level. I feel very grateful to be able to be a part of this timeless expression of our shared humanity. In addition, 28 works from the ARC exhibition will also be included in the very first online auction titled Contemporary Realism: Important Works of the 21st Century hosted at Sothebys.com. The auction will be open for online auction from July 16 to July 26, 2021. The art and beauty behind fashion will be available to San Diego viewers on YouTube and IGTV. To learn more about FWSD, visit their site here or connect to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. Stay Healthy, San Diego!

