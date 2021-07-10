30 Sustainable development efforts of the fashion industry in June 2021





Partnerships were formed this month with fashion groups joining environmental organizations and brands collaborating with celebrities and retailers. Innovations are also in order with coffee grounds sneakers, for example. The industry is also trying to use less water, both for the production and maintenance of clothing. This month, FashionUnited highlights 30 sustainable initiatives that were showcased in June 2021. Collaborations & Projects Photo: LVMH x weturn LVMH has solidified a partnership between several of its fashion houses and Weturn, a company that offers an innovative recycling chain dedicated to unsold textiles from major fashion houses. Created in 2020, weturn is the first recycling chain dedicated to unsold textiles, rolls of fabrics and offcuts from major fashion houses, all protected by intellectual property. The company then transforms them into new quality yarns and fabrics, 100% traceable and made in Europe. Read more Related news: Primark launches skinny jeans with Repreve Our Ocean

Brands and retailers Photos: Stella McCartney British fashion label Stella McCartney has launched its fall 2021 collection – the most sustainable yet, alongside a new campaign. The Our time is come campaign features a fantasy of animals rescuing London, living freely among humans while donning enduring luxury pieces. The campaign is also told as an ironic documentary by British comedian David Walliams. The energetic collection is designed with 80 percent eco-friendly materials, which means it is the brand’s most enduring collection to date. Read more Related news:

Nike launches the sustainable Happy Pineapple collection Photo: Jean Lee Lee Jeans announced a new water-efficient dyeing technique called Crystal Clear as part of its efforts to use low-impact dyeing processes across its lines. The brand owned by Kontoor Brands said the new technique significantly reduces the amount of chemicals needed to dye denim, making it easier to recycle water from the dyeing process. Read more Related news:

Business, education, events and awards Photo: Bonne Mode Amsterdam-based sustainable fashion initiative Fashion for Good has announced the first recipient of the Good Fashion Fund, which aims to promote sustainable manufacturing practices. Indian manufacturer Pratibha Syntex Limited, which supplies textiles and clothing to fashion giants like C&A, H&M, Patagonia and Zara, has received the long-term loan of $ 4.5 million. Read more Related news:

The H&M Foundation announces a collection of virtual start-ups Read also : Photo credit: Stella McCartney

