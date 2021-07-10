Fashion
How to wear a see-through dress: a buying guide
If you didn’t already know, we are very here for the transparent trend. Whether cut in organza, tulle or lace, the “nude” dress is a solidified celebrity favorite, with everyone from Ashley Graham to the Bella hadid representing the transparent style with a killer confidence. But we won’t lie, the sheer trend is hard to pin down, in part because the idea of wearing something completely see-through is quite intimidating. That’s why we’re creating our ultimate guide so you know exactly how to wear an IRL sheer dress.
However, not all of them are made the same, and buying the right style depends on what you plan to wear under your see-through dress. So let us explain, from casual dresses you slip on over jeans and a tee to bold dresses fit for a formal occasion. There are four levels we’ve set on our “nude” dress barometer, and if you’re armed with the following options, you can also fearlessly go ahead and nail the sheer trend.
Level 1: The printed knit dress
This is your entry point into the “nude” dress trend. It’s casual and easy to put on with ankle boots or sneakers, but it looks anything but boring. The key is to look for mesh dresses with a built-in solid interior lining that makes them ultra wearable.
To affirm Sheer Shailene Long Sleeve Dress ($ 88)
Ganni Long Sleeve Camouflage Knit Dress ($ 325)
Ep. Printed knit slip dress ($ 19)
Fuzzi Begonia gathered knit dress ($ 495)
All saints Hanna Nolina Long Sleeve Knit Dress ($ 129)
Never fully dressed Leopard Print Long Sleeve Sheer Mesh Midi Dress ($ 124)
Level 2: Crochet cuts
The next level on the transparent dress thermometer is the dress with cutouts. These styles feature a few choice sheer panels so you can participate in the sheer trend without having to think too much about your layering strategy.
Majorelle Midi Camisole Dress in Black ($ 198)
Line and point Isabel crochet dress ($ 110)
For love and lemons Rosalyn Marigold Maxi Dress ($ 308)
expert Sheer mini dress ($ 170)
Charo Ruiz Joya dress ($ 449)
Amy lynn Knitted camisole dress ($ 99)
Staud Margherita dress ($ 285)
Loveshackfantasy Beth dress ($ 365)
Level 3: textured transparent dresses
This is where things really start to heat up. These styles feature a pattern like lace (or in the case of this Insta-famous achievement number, zebra print burnout velvet), so while they’re not 100% transparent, they’re definitely riskier. Wear one of these sheer lace options with strappy heels for a night out.
Realization The Amber Dress ($ 250)
Staud Lauren long striped knit dress ($ 385)
Rat & Boa Gisèle long dress ($ 155)
Kim shui Orange Cutout Mini Dress ($ 268)
Majorelle Mini Audrina Dress in Black ($ 178)
Rococo sand Long Dress Shirt ($ 385)
Level 4: Fully transparent dresses (not for the faint of heart)
And now for what we like to call the “naked dress level 10”, fully sheer styles that let you choose what to wear underneath. We love to wear solid underwear like high waisted briefs and a matching bra top under these fully sheer dresses for more formal occasions or even as a swimsuit cover-up.
Gaia worship Tyra crochet dress ($ 498)
Absence of color Mandy ruffled polka-dot knit maxi dress ($ 65)
Space Mina Dress in Putty ($ 139)
Gucci GG jacquard knit slip dress ($ 1300)
Plain and striped The Carson dress ($ 198)
